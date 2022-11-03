Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: suspects wanted for random acts of violence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies need your help finding two men wanted for committing random acts of violence. They released this surveillance video of one man armed with a gun, hitting a victim at the Marathon gas station on Faraway Drive on Oct. 20, while another man watched.
abccolumbia.com
Man accused of barricading himself in home overnight in Columbia remains in jail on $150K bond
Franklin has been charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, say police. Police say Franklin was arrested after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours and pointing a gun at relatives. He is prohibited from going back to the neighborhood, say authorities.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged for attempting to bring smoke grenades, knives on plane, say authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man has been charged with violating airport security requirements. Authorities say 51 year-old David Lee Angell has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court. According to an FBI special agent, Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before trying to board...
abccolumbia.com
Election Day 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to data from elections officials, Edison Research and Catalist, more than 41 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 47 states. Pre-election voting had been popular ahead of the 2018 midterm race across the states where there’s data available from the last three cycles, but it’s still too early to know if overall turnout will reach 2018 levels, since voting patterns may have changed in the last few year.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Veterans Day specials and more
COLUMBIA, , SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the South Carolina State Museum will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The museum announced that active duty and retired military will receive free general admission to the museum on November 11 and are invited to enjoy 4 floors filled with South Carolina history, art and more.
abccolumbia.com
Food Lion giving 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Lion is offering a 10% discount on all groceries to all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for those serving in the armed forces. More than 1,100 stores across the nation are participating in this discount. Veterans, active-duty members and their...
abccolumbia.com
Delta Air Lines says pilot strike not imminent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CEO of Delta Air Lines says a pilot strike is not imminent. Last week Delta pilots voted in favor of authorizing a potential future strike. They want better pay and benefits, as a shortage of pilots continues to plague airlines. Today the CEO said no...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina gas prices rise to $3.19 per gallon average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in South Carolina have risen during the past week. They now average at $3.19 a gallon which is 3.3 cents above last week. Prices in Columbia are 9.9 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 11.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
abccolumbia.com
COMET offering free rides for those heading to vote Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you need a ride to the poles, the COMET will offer free rides on Election Day. The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority announced they are providing free transportation for residents voting in the midterm elections. COMET’s fixed route buses and DART services will be free for...
abccolumbia.com
Children’s Charities of the Midlands Turkey Trot 5K & 1 mile run!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can get your running shoes and go the distance for a good cause this month!. Children’s Charities of the Midlands is hosting a Turkey Trot 5K & a 1 mile family fun run Saturday, November 19. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at...
abccolumbia.com
SC Gas prices rising, again
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices are down below $3.00 per gallon in some parts of the Midlands. According to AAA, drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $3.25 a gallon. But ABC Columbia News found prices at $2.99 a gallon near Lexington and in Irmo. Gas Buddy reports the cheapest...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Animal Services host Thankful For a Home Adoption Special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Thankful For a Home Adoption Special. During the special, adoptions are $20. When: Monday, November 21, 2022 to Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209.
abccolumbia.com
Elon Musk delays $8 blue check plan until after elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Elon Musk is delaying the roll-out of its paid blue subscription plan until after midterm elections. The plan allows anyone to get that blue check mark for $7.99 a month, just like celebrities. Critics say the new verification feature could have some unintended consequences though. To protest...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Allison!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Allison! This 3-year-old terrier-mix is a ball of fun! Allison, also known as Ally by shelter staff, is currently in a foster home through Pawmetto Lifeline. Allison is great with other dogs; she currently lives with two fur brothers at her foster home. But she also...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina women’s soccer claims SEC championship
On Sunday, South Carolina women’s soccer upsets No.3 Alabama, 1-0, on their way to claiming a SEC championship in Pensacola, Florida. The No.13 Gamecocks last won the title in 2019, making Sunday’s win their third time in program history. It was the hero, Brianna Berhm, who netted the...
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks to Host Tennessee Under the Lights on Nov. 19
Gamecocks to Host Tennessee Under the Lights on Nov. 19. The South Carolina Gamecocks continue their “Orange Crush” regular season-ending stretch when they host the No. 5/5 Tennessee Volunteers in the final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will kick at either 7 pm on ESPN or at 7:30 pm on SEC Network. The final decision will be made following the games of Nov. 12.
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks named No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament
COLUMBIA, SC – The No. 13 ranked South Carolina women’s soccer team (13-3-5) has been named a No. 3 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, as well as a host site for the first round. The Gamecocks will face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-6-3). A game date and time will be announced when made available.
abccolumbia.com
$1.9 billion dollar Powerball glitch leaves players on hold
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s the highest Powerball jackpot in history. $1.9 billion dollars up for grabs, but it could take a little more time to find out if you actually have the winning ticket in your possession. Monday night’s drawing was suppose to be held at 10:59 p.m., but as thousands waited for the numbers to be released there was nothing but a message saying the results of lottery numbers were “pending”.
abccolumbia.com
Delaware St. holds off South Carolina St. in OT, wins 27-24
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Charles Peeler picked off a Tyrece Nick pass in overtime, Nathan Wilson kicked a 23-yard game-winning field goal and Delaware State withstood a South Carolina State fourth-quarter comeback to take a 27-24 victory on Saturday. Nick found Jordan Smith from 19 yards out with :48...
Comments / 0