ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Investors Flock To the Flasko (FLSK) Presale

Many recently released cryptocurrencies can take the place of more well-known ones. Leading figures in the cryptocurrency sector have chosen Flasko as one of the cryptocurrencies that will be the hot investment in 2023. One of the top crypto investments in 2023 will be Flasko, which analysts estimate will do very well than some currencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).
bitcoinist.com

Dogeliens Token: A Brand New Cryptocurrency making Enormous Progress in its Presale while Solana and Aave registers Losses of over 87% since their All time highs

Solana (SOL) – Decentralized Blockchain Platform for dApps. Founded in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a scalable and secure decentralized blockchain platform for dApps (Decentralized Apps). It aims to bring speed, efficiency, and scalability to transactions at a lower cost. Thus, the platform can process many more transactions per second at significantly lower fees than rival platforms like Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com

5 Coins To Buy TODAY: Dogecoin, Big Eyes, Litecoin, and More

The cryptocurrency marketplace is stuffed with options. You can invest in any number of tokens, with no guarantee that they’ll return profits. As is often the case, coins’ values and market caps rise and fall almost at random, with an incalculable amount of competing factors contributing to this fluctuation.
bitcoinist.com

Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Quant (QNT) waiting to explode while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) flaunts 6000% predicted growth

Both ENJ and QNT are waiting to explode, all the while, the Orbeon Protocol Project is flaunting massive growth – about 6000%, which analysts and experts have predicted the coin will rise to by the end of the presale. Enjin Coin and Quant have true potential, but even more than Enjin Coin and Quant, Orbeon has the greatest investment potential of all – with Orbeon occupying the spot of an NFT/Crypto micro-investment platform. Let’s dig into all these coins!
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Market Sees Almost $400 Million In Liquidations As Prices Drop Again

The broader crypto market is once again taking a heavy beating as Bitcoin, Ethereum and their fellow digital currencies are painting their charts in red. Bitcoin was hit the hardest this time as its price correction led to a fall below the $20K marker. According to tracking from Coingecko, at the time of writing, BTC is trading at $19,770.
bitcoinist.com

3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Help You To Become A Millionaire: Dogeliens Token, Cardano, And Polygon

Despite inflation, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have attracted more investors in 2022. Digital financial markets protect investments from the inflationary effects of traditional industries. For this reason, some cryptocurrencies are considered inflation-proof, such as Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Dogeliens Token (DOGET). What Is Cardano (ADA)?. A well-known open-source project called Cardano...
bitcoinist.com

$80 Billion Wiped Off Crypto Market As Binance And FTX Wage War

The crypto market has seen more than $50 billion wiped off its total market cap in the space of 24 hours. It comes hot on the heels of the market decline triggered by Binance’s massive planned FTT dump. Bitcoin, as well as other digital assets in the space, have all seen significant declines during this time as well.
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin, Axie Infinity, and Dogecoin are Great Crypto Buys in 2022

For users looking for ways to make profits, the diversity of the Blockchain does have a lot of advantages. Crypto users looking for the best options in 2022 should consider Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A top Decentralized Finance (DeFi) contender.
bitcoinist.com

Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry

Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
bitcoinist.com

Flasko (FLSK) Showing Faster Rise Than Fantom (FTM) and NEXO (NEXO)

The expansion of the cryptocurrency industry has led to the development of various blockchain ecosystems. Each of these ecosystems claims to bring solutions to restrictions and drawbacks found in pre-existing or earlier blockchain systems. This brings about healthy competition among blockchains to attract investors and have support from communities. Fantom...
bitcoinist.com

Binance To Buy FTX, CZ Wins Exchange War?

The crypto exchange wars were short-lived; Binance and its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao emerged victorious after a couple of days of uncertainty, carnage, and unexpected announcements. Via his Twitter account, CZ announced that it entered a deal to acquire its competitor FTX. As mentioned, the two platforms engaged...
bitcoinist.com

Solana – Is the Lightning-fast Cryptocurrency Still Worth Investing in?

Solana (SOL) is an open-source blockchain platform designed to host decentralised, scalable applications. As it has smart contract capability, Solana is often compared to Ethereum (ETH). I will be analysing Solana and comparing it to Ethereum and a new altcoin on the Ethereum platform – Big Eyes (BIG) to answer the question: Should you invest in Solana in 2022?
bitcoinist.com

Orbeon (ORBN) Presale Is Selling Out Fast, Polygon (MATIC) And Tron (TRX) Price Remains Flat

“Crypto whales” are a moniker used to refer to individuals who, through early investment or other means hold a significantly large amount of cryptocurrency. Whether these whales buy or sell not only have a large impact on the prices of these various tokens and projects, but also influence the behavior of smaller investors. This may explain why the Orbeon (ORBN) presale is selling out fast, with a predicted price surge of 6000%, while Polygon (MATIC) And TRON (TRX) prices remain flat.
bitcoinist.com

Crypto News Today: Here’s the Latest News About Solana, Fantom, and Big Eyes

The cryptocurrency market is a unique ecosystem different from other financial systems you may find worldwide. And why’s that? The market has several digital assets, giving users many options to invest in or trade. This financial market is also renowned for its volatility. You must give yourself the right information to get the best results from trading in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. You’ll need to find out the characteristics of each coin and how they can contribute to growing your wallet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy