FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland man cited for hitting woman
SUTHERLAND—A 52-year-old Sutherland man was cited Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of assault. The citing of Casey Grady stemmed from him allegedly striking a woman on her knees with his fist on Oct. 30, according to the Sutherland Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Two teens cited for marijuana by Ashton
ASHTON—Two Worthington, MN, teenagers were cited about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of 18-year-old Marco Antonio Lopez and 19-year-old Ivis Javier Reyes-Miranda stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Honda Civic for...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for meth, pipe in Calumet
CALUMET—A 28-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Calumet on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jordaen Rochelle Duhn stemmed from her being found hiding in a car that had...
nwestiowa.com
Alvord woman jailed for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old Alvord woman was arrested about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from the stop of a 2021 Nissa Rogue...
KELOLAND TV
3 teens arrested following Brandon break-in, crash
BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line. Police say the break-in happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at High-End Glass and Tobacco. But when officers arrived at the scene the teens took off in a car that crashed into the gas line located at Holly and Sioux Boulevards.
siouxlandnews.com
Suspect still on the loose after stabbing in Leeds
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning remains on the loose. 37-year-old Faron Starr had barricaded himself into a house in the 4500 block of Garfield Street in Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood this morning, but when Sioux City SWAT entered the home, Starr was no longer inside.
kiwaradio.com
Man In Jail After Alton Burglary
Alton, Iowa — A man is behind bars at the Sioux County Jail in Orange City after the report of a burglary in Alton. According to criminal complaints filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Brian Duane Cook Jr. faces three felony charges in connection with the incident. Cook faces charges of Third-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Theft, and Second-Degree Criminal Mischief.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for OWI in Ashton
ASHTON—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday, Nov. 5, in Ashton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eri Wilder Cuellar Argueta stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on 230th Street...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
nwestiowa.com
Alton man charged for burglary, mischief
ALTON—A 35-year-old Alton man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, trespassing resulting in injury or damage more than $300, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Brian...
kscj.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER WOMAN FOUND MURDERED IN YANKTON
POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN A HOME IN THAT CITY SUNDAY NIGHT. POLICE SAY THE WOMAN’S BODY WAS FOUND AROUND 8:00 P.M. IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF WHITING DRIVE. AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR TREVOR WAYNE...
Suspect at large after stabbing, standoff in Leeds
Leeds Elementary School is in lockout Monday morning due to an incident in the area.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun. Isaiah Wiley, 23, pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for shoving her husband
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Cherokee woman was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Christina Lynn Dobson stemmed from an argument with her husband while they were exchanging their children in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Couple charged for debit card theft, use
PAULLINA—A Paullina couple was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of fifth-degree theft and O’Brien County warrants for unauthorized use of a credit card. The arrests of 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from a report from the Palo Alto...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman cited for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to display a registration plate, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
kynt1450.com
Woman Murdered in Yankton
The Yankton Police Department says that they were advised of a deceased female on Whiting Drive in Yankton Sunday night at approximately 8 pm. Officers are reporting that upon arrival, they were able to confirm a deceased female and began a homicide investigation. YPD says that they identified Trevor Wayne...
kelo.com
Gunfire shatters silence in Tea
TEA, S.D. (KELO.com) — Gunshots echoed throughout the City of Tea Friday night. Shortly after 9:30 PM police were dispatched to the area of 1000 Tanner Ct for a shots fired call. Arriving units quickly identified and detained a subject who was taken into custody. There have been no...
