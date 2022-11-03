ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM According to Marketing Exec Mounia Wissinger

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3WeI_0ixYkFEb00

What I missed most when not attending film markets during the pandemic is …

Seeing people, meeting new people.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

What I don’t miss about film markets is …

Having to get out of my pajamas for real-life meetings — bring back the party PJs!

What I’ve missed most about Los Angeles as a city is …

Coming from London, I miss the sunshine, but definitely not the traffic and the lines.

The biggest challenge working festivals and markets during the COVID era was …

Getting a read on the market, not being around other sales agents and not having a sense of
new projects as well as new trends.

The one place I have to visit when in L.A. is …

The Museum of Jurassic Technology in West L.A. — the strangest, weirdest, most comforting place in L.A.

The place I avoid during the market is …

The Loews pool.

The most AFM experience I’ve ever had is … ​

Getting stuck in traffic for three hours when it was supposed to be a 30-minute ride.

The one thing I won’t travel without (besides my phone) … ​

My earphones — I need music and podcasts at all times.

In L.A., you should always …

Stop by Amoeba Music.​​

The craziest film title I’ve ever seen at AFM is …

Yet to be discovered, but it will probably involve a flesh-eating couch or a zombie mosquito invasion.

Edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 3 daily issue at the American Film Market.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Danny Trejo on His Journey From Ex-Con to “Mexican Superhero” and What Makes Him “The King of Independent Movies” (Exclusive)

Danny Trejo has no plans to retire. The craggy-faced Latino action star spent decades in the B-movie trenches, playing ex-cons and bodyguards, tough guys and prison thugs —drawing inspiration from his real-life stints in California state facilities in San Quentin, Soledad, Folsom, and Vacaville—before becoming “a Mexican superhero” with Robert Rodriguez’s Machete series. But at 78, Trejo continues to chop his way through roles silly, schlocky and (occasionally) sublime. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive) His...
HAWAII STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM According to Sales Exec Pia Patatian

What I miss most about not attending film markets during the pandemic is … After so many years of meeting clients and friends four to five times a year and building this bond, suddenly not being able to meet in person for two years was really difficult! More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive)AFM: German Superstar Til Schweiger Addresses His "Primal Fear" in New Film 'Dear Kurt' What I don’t miss about film markets is …  I actually enjoy markets — we meet with distributors from all...
The Hollywood Reporter

Joel Kinnaman, Mark Strong’s ‘Silent Hour’ Thriller Sells Wide Globally for AGC International

Brad Anderson’s action thriller The Silent Hour, starring Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong, nabbed a slew of worldwide pre-sales at the recent American Film Market. AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, closed deals with Square One Entertainment in Germany; Signature Entertainment in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand; and Wild Bunch in France.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive) Other territories sold include Vertice in Italy and Latin America; You Planet...
The Hollywood Reporter

Maria Bakalova Joins Eva Green, Ruby Rose in Millennium Action Thriller ‘Dirty Angels’ (Exclusive)

Maria Bakalova has joined Eva Green and Ruby Rose in Dirty Angels, Millennium Media’s action thriller being directed by Martin Campbell. Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs and Rona-Lee Shim’on have also boarded the call sheet of the production, which will shoot in Morocco and Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studio in Greece beginning in December.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM First Look: Liz Hurley in VMI's Supernatural Thriller 'Piper' (Exclusive) Written by Alissa Silverman, the fictional story that is set against the backdrop of the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Dies at 34

Aaron Carter, who enjoyed fame at an early age as a singer, television personality and the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34. A representative from his management team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California. No cause of death was given. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told THR that a suspicious death took place at the address of Carter’s residence but could not confirm the identity of the dead person.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlice Estes Davis, Famed Disney Costume Designer, Dies at...
LANCASTER, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: “You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent”

Stars took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter, who died at 34 in his Lancaster, California, home. Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with one of his first major albums, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It). The triple-platinum album included his iconic song, “I Want Candy,” which was featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it. More from The Hollywood ReporterBackstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter at London Show: "He's a...
LANCASTER, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Carey Mulligan, ‘She Said’ Team on Casting Actual Survivors and Releasing Amid Weinstein’s L.A. Trial: “We’re All in a Better Place and He’s in Jail”

Five years after New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor released their bombshell report alleging decades of sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein, the film version of their journey to the story has arrived. In She Said, Carey Mulligan stars as Twohey with Zoe Kazan as Kantor, illustrating the months of reporting and conversations with survivors that would go on to launch the #MeToo movement. After debuting at the New York Film Festival last month, the Universal film screened at Los Angeles’ AFI Fest on Friday. More from The Hollywood ReporterQuinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Gina Prince-Bythewood Among Those Celebrated...
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum’s Worm Costume: Everything You Wanted to Know But Were Afraid to Ask

Supermodel and reality TV star Heidi Klum wins the trophy for the most-talked-about celebrity costume of 2022 with the hyperrealistic “rain worm” ensemble she wore to her 21st annual Halloween bash, held on Oct. 31 in New York City. The outfit — a ringed sarcophagus from which only Klum’s eyes and mouth could be seen — looked like what might happen if the Michelin Man mated with a Slim Jim. It instantly set social media on fire, drawing amusement, confusion and revulsion in equal measure. To some, it was hailed as a performance art masterpiece; others saw it and demanded it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlie Hunnam Eyes Career Pivot: “I’m Going to Try to Only Act in Things That I Write”

Charlie Hunnam is famous for his acting chops, a nearly 100-episode run on FX’s Sons of Anarchy and two dozen credits on everything from buzzy series to films of both the blockbuster and independent varieties. But the actor says he has every intention of soon being known as something else. Introducing Charlie Hunnam, the screenwriter. More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: New York Film Festival, 'Shantaram' and MoreCharlie Hunnam on Battling Gut Infections, Dengue Fever on 'Shantaram' and "Destroying My Back" While Prepping for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'Matthew McConaughey Kept Bespoke Cashmere Suits Worn in 'The Gentlemen' “I’m trying...
The Hollywood Reporter

Alice Estes Davis, Famed Disney Costume Designer, Dies at 93

Alice Estes Davis, who went from designing women’s lingerie and undergarments to coming up with costumes for Disney theme park attractions, films and TV shows, has died. She was 93. Davis died Thursday at her Los Feliz home in Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Walt Disney Animation told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterHilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: "You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent"Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies at 34David Davis, Writer-Producer on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' 'Rhoda,' 'The Bob Newhart Show'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis to Star in Action Thriller ‘G20’ From Amazon Studios, MRC Film (Exclusive)

Viola Davis, currently on screens in The Woman King, has come aboard to star and produce G20, an action-thriller from Amazon Studios and MRC Film. Patricia Riggen, who directed The 33 and Miracles From Heaven, is set to helm the feature, with Davis and Julius Tennon, her husband and partner at JuVee Productions, joining Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance as producers.More from The Hollywood ReporterSouthern and East Africa's Best City and Wine Country DestinationsQuinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Gina Prince-Bythewood Among Those Celebrated at WIF HonorsViola Davis, Luca Guadagnino and Rian Johnson Among Honorees at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards The script, by...
NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (Exclusive)

Ian McShane has booked a return visit to the Continental Hotel. The actor is set to star opposite Ana de Armas in Ballerina, Lionsgate’s feature set in the universe of the John Wick action movies.More from The Hollywood ReporterChad Stahelski, 'Raising Dion' Writer Leigh Dana Jackson Tackling 'Black Samurai' Movie for Netflix'Blonde': Pioneering Filmmaker Joyce Chopra on the Key Differences Between Her Adaptation and Andrew Dominik's'John Wick', 'Sonic' Creatives Partner for Banner Story Kitchen McShane will reprise his role as Winston, the manager of the Continental, the fan favorite hotel for assassins which houses its own set of rules and consequences for breaking...
The Hollywood Reporter

Shawn Levy Developing a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Shawn Levy, the prolific director and producer behind Free Guy and Stranger Things, is headed to the Star Wars galaxy. The filmmaker is developing a feature for Lucasfilm, possibly to direct, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. It is unclear when this project could happen. Levy has a full plate, and is on board to direct the upcoming third Deadpool movie for Marvel Studios. That feature, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has a release date of Nov. 8, 2024. As a producer, he and his 21 Laps also have the final episodes of Stranger Things coming up, with the fifth season...
The Hollywood Reporter

Time Magazine Enlists New CEO

Jessica Sibley is set to replace Edward Felsenthal as CEO of Time, from Nov. 21. Sibley was most recently COO at Forbes, and before that held executive stints at The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Condé Nast. Felsenthal has been Time’s editor in chief since 2017 and took on the additional role of CEO in 2018.  More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bad Sisters' Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+Santa Barbara Film Fest: Cate Blanchett to Receive Outstanding Performer of the Year Award for 'Tár' (Exclusive)Conan O'Brien Launching SiriusXM Channel He will now become Time’s executive chairman, while remaining editor in chief, leading...
The Hollywood Reporter

Imax CEO “Optimistic” Over China’s Theatrical Recovery as Share Price Rises

Imax, more closely tied to the Chinese film industry’s fortunes than most Hollywood players, has felt the chill as box office in China faltered amid that country’s continuing coronavirus-era lockdowns. But Imax CEO Richard Gelfond, whose company licenses its technology to around 800 Imax-branded theaters in China, is feeling the warmth as media reports suggest that Asian country may relax its zero-COVID policy, ease regional lockdowns and allow more Hollywood movies screen in its theaters. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Crown' Season 5 Review: Netflix's Royal Drama Returns in Reliably Fine FormAFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before...
The Hollywood Reporter

Krista Smith Promoted to Head of Publishing at Netflix as Michelle Lee Departs (Exclusive)

Netflix is making some edits to its editorial and publishing team. Longtime Hollywood insider Krista Smith is being promoted to head of publishing at the streamer, an expanded role that will see her assume oversight of fan site Tudum and all podcast operations. She will continue to run Queue, the print and digital magazine, and host her podcast Skip Intro, a series featuring conversations with actors, directors and writers. Smith, who has been at Netflix since April 2019, will report to vp publicity Michelle Slavich. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blockbuster' Series Creator on Irony of Show Landing at Netflix, Comedy's New...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy