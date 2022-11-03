AFM According to Marketing Exec Mounia Wissinger

What I missed most when not attending film markets during the pandemic is …

Seeing people, meeting new people.

What I don’t miss about film markets is …

Having to get out of my pajamas for real-life meetings — bring back the party PJs!

What I’ve missed most about Los Angeles as a city is …

Coming from London, I miss the sunshine, but definitely not the traffic and the lines.

The biggest challenge working festivals and markets during the COVID era was …

Getting a read on the market, not being around other sales agents and not having a sense of

new projects as well as new trends.

The one place I have to visit when in L.A. is …

The Museum of Jurassic Technology in West L.A. — the strangest, weirdest, most comforting place in L.A.

The place I avoid during the market is …

The Loews pool.

The most AFM experience I’ve ever had is … ​

Getting stuck in traffic for three hours when it was supposed to be a 30-minute ride.

The one thing I won’t travel without (besides my phone) … ​

My earphones — I need music and podcasts at all times.

In L.A., you should always …

Stop by Amoeba Music.​​

The craziest film title I’ve ever seen at AFM is …

Yet to be discovered, but it will probably involve a flesh-eating couch or a zombie mosquito invasion.

