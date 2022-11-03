The general public has long been steeped in the lore and lure of psychopathy. It is often bandied about in everyday conversation and is an easy throwaway term used to categorically dismiss someone as evil, bad, or repugnant. “He’s a psychopath!” is frequently used and that’s often the end of the conversation. On the other hand, “She’s a psychopath!” is rarely heard. Why is this?

