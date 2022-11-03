Read full article on original website
Worth County prepares for district semifinal showdown with Platte Valley
(Grant City) -- The Worth County Tigers (8-2) are gearing up for a showdown with Platte Valley (9-1) in the Missouri 8-man District 4 semifinal game. On a cold and rainy evening last Friday, the Tigers dismantled Rock Port (6-4) in the district quarterfinals, winning 52-0 in a game that only lasted one half.
Northwest volleyball top seed in MIAA Tournament
(St. Joseph) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball is the number one seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament. The Bearcats will face Missouri Southern on Thursday at 5 PM at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph. View the full bracket here.
Lenox back in Cedar Falls, daunting task with Remsen, St. Mary's awaits
(Lenox) -- An experienced senior core, stellar defense and ever-improving quarterback play have put the Lenox Tigers back in a state semifinal for the first time since 2010. "It's great for the kids and the community," Lenox co-head coach Cole Bonde said. "Lenox has a lot of tradition. It's great to be back at the Dome."
East Mills' Williams closes volleyball career with KMAland Offensive Player of the Year
(KMAland) -- East Mills’ high-flying ambidextrous hitter is this year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. Emily Williams closed an impressive career, reaching 1,000 kills without a full four years of volleyball due to injury and guiding another successful season for the Wolverines. “Getting 1,000 kills was big...
Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, Clearmont
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Memorials: Little Red School House, Clearmont, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Men's College Basketball (11/6): Jackson's 26 leads Northwest to win
(Lakeland) -- Another efficient night of shooting led the Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball program to an 88-75 win over Flagler Sunday. The Bearcats (2-0) shot 50.8% from the field and 41.7% from deep. Isaiah Jackson led the way with 26 points and eight rebounds while Diego Bernard had 21 points and eight rebounds.
Shenandoah announces K-8 Students of the Month for October
(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character. Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's October Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Weekend Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at Wilcox at around 12:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Toyota Scion driven by 23-year-old 23-year-old Constance Terry of Burlington Junction was northbound on 71 when the vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its wheels facing north on private property.
Darold Swanson, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Green Plains breaks ground on clean sugar expanision
(Shenandoah) -- Officials with Green Plains, Inc. have broken ground on a $50 million expansion to its Shenandoah facility. During an earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2022 Thursday, Green Plains CEO and President Todd Becker announced the progress on the company's first site for Clean Sugar Technology, or CST, patented by the Green Plains-owned Fluid Quip Technologies. CST produces low-cost dextrose and fructose through a dry milling technique and provides another product that the existing facility can produce. In Shenandoah, the project is estimated to add 12 new jobs. Even in the early stages, Becker says the installation is already generating interest.
Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building hosting weeklong Veterans Day celebrations
(Nebraska City) -- The recently renovated Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building is set to officially re-open its doors, just in time for Veterans Day. That's according to Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Board of Directors President Jim Kuhn, who tells KMA News they will be holding open houses this week for the renovated facility, the first being today (Monday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The renovation efforts have been nearly a decade in the making after the over-90-year-old building fell into disrepair around 2005. Kuhn says multiple efforts have helped return the building to its former glory.
Robert "Bob" Hicks, 77, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials:. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Page County road crews gear up for another winter season
(Clarinda) -- While the weather may not feel like winter just yet, motorists in KMAland will soon face snow and ice on area roads. Page County's Secondary Roads Department is among the entities preparing for another winter filled with snow removal efforts. County Engineer J.D. King says crews have been busy at work the past few months going through annual vehicle servicing before the first snowfall.
Community catalyst applicants await Shen council's decision
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council faces a major decision Tuesday evening. Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council must decide on one of two projects as the city's applicant to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant program, which provides up to $100,000 in grant money for property owners seeking to renovate or demolish structures, or stimulate growth and reinvestment in the community. Council members tabled a decision two weeks ago after hearing from both applicants. Bri Sorensen plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm. Sorensen's plans also call for renovating the top floor into three apartment units. Tom Slater and his wife Haley own the former Mickey G's location at 515 and 517 West Sheridan. Slater plans a top to bottom renovation. His first stage is to shore up infrastructure for tenants living on the top floor. Stage two entails converting the storefronts into another apartment unit, plus space for two potential new businesses. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News both applicants will have one more opportunity to make their case before the council.
Nebraska City council delays dispatch agreement action
(Nebraska City) -- Legal snarls forced Nebraska City's City Council to delay action on an important agreement Monday night. At its regular meeting, the council tabled action on an interlocal agreement with Otoe County for the purchase of dispatch equipment and software for the city's fire/rescue departments. Under the agreement, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the city and county split the costs of new equipment, which is estimated at up to $59,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Bequette says the equipment includes new technology allowing dispatch to pinpoint the location of a call.
Page, Montgomery, Mills County burn bans still on
(Clarinda-Red Oak) -- Despite recent precipitation, three KMAland counties remain under burn bans. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News open burning is still prohibited in Page and Montgomery counties through at least the end of the week due to continued warm temperatures, strong winds and ongoing drought conditions. Hamman says conditions will be evaluated again later in the week, depending on the amount of moisture received. Hamman, however, says severe weather is possible Thursday. Hamman says storms in previous years--including last December's derecho--have proven late year storms can and often produce significant damage throughout the area.
Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
Red Oak traffic stop results in 2 arrests
(Red Oak) -- A pair of suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 47-year-old Markus Eugene Johnson and 44-year-old Chad Michael Hill both of Red Oak were arrested shortly before 2:30 a.m. Authorities say Johnson was booked for possession of a controlled substance second offense-methamphetamine, an aggravated misdemeanor. Additionally, police say Hill was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor as well as two valid warrants including a Montgomery County warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and an Adams County warrant for contempt of court-failure to appear.
Red Oak council approves city administrator evaluation form, process
(Red Oak) -- After months of deliberation, Red Oak city officials have approved a new set of guidelines for evaluating the city administrator. Meeting in regular session Monday night, by a 4-1 vote, the Red Oak City Council approved an annual evaluation form for the position. Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have collaborated on the form for the past few months and presented a combined rendition to the council. Fridolph says a couple of items were added to the proposed document from the Iowa City/County Management Association website since the council's previous discussion last month, including instructions for filling out the form and additional areas for "other comment."
Serial killer investigation continues in Fremont County
(Thurman) – An investigation into an alleged serial killer continues in Fremont County. Officials with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Monday announced that state, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County. No further information is available. The investigation began last month after Lucy Studey told Newsweek magazine that her late father, Donald Dean Studey, murdered scores of young women and buried them with the help of his children at a remote location near Thurman. A published report on newsweek.com indicated cadaver dogs pinpointed suspected human remains at one particular spot.
