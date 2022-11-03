ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)

From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Troopers Investigate Drowning In Dallas County

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning in Dallas County. The body of 75-year-old Dennis Steckline from Lee’s Summit was found Monday morning in the Barclay Spring access of the Niangua River. It’s unclear how he drowned because no one saw him go into the...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTTS

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Dallas County Crash

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider from Lebanon has died in a crash in Dallas County. Troopers say 64-year-old Richard Blackburn swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped on Highway 64 northeast of Buffalo. Blackburn died after he was thrown from his bike.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF pedestrian killed at Scenic and Monroe intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield. At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

