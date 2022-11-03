Read full article on original website
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
KYTV
Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
KYTV
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigated. School leaders cleared the scene Thursday afternoon.
SPD responds to false shooter claims at Hillcrest High School
Hillcrest High School was evacuated as Springfield Police Department officers, ambulances, and fire department vehicles arrived at the school on Thursday.
KYTV
Police, firefighters respond to a rollover crash in north Springfield; three vehicles involved
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in north Springfield on Sunday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. The crash closed a portion of Grant Avenue. Police say a red pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a white SUV, toppling it. Another black SUV involved caught fire.
KYTV
Police arrest one man for domestic assault in Nixa; incident disrupted pickup at elementary school
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man during a domestic assault incident that interrupted pickup at a Nixa elementary school on Friday. The incident happened at a home near the John Thomas Discovery School in the 300 block of Cherry Street around 3:45 p.m. Investigators say police negotiated with...
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
KTTS
Springfield Police Working Murder Investigation
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working another homicide after a suspicious death this week in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine. Police found 42-year-old Timothy Williamson dead Tuesday. No word on how he died. Police have not identified a suspect in the case. Press Release. On Nov....
KYTV
Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins. According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
Wright County Sheriff’s Office secures jail after inmate uprising
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – The Wright County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an inmate uprising at the county jailhouse on Saturday night has been contained. Around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Wright County Sheriff’s Department received a call that seven to eight inmates at the jail refused to lock down after several commands […]
KTTS
Troopers Investigate Drowning In Dallas County
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning in Dallas County. The body of 75-year-old Dennis Steckline from Lee’s Summit was found Monday morning in the Barclay Spring access of the Niangua River. It’s unclear how he drowned because no one saw him go into the...
Tuesday death at Lone Pine home ruled a homicide
Springfield Police have determined the death of a man at a home on N. Lone Pine Avenue Tuesday was a homicide, and officers have also identified the victim.
933kwto.com
Pedestrian Killed On South Scenic
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. Springfield Police say 56 year old James Hickey of Springfield died at the scene. Investigators say Hickey was walking along South Scenic around 7 p.m when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
KTTS
Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
KYTV
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
KTTS
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Dallas County Crash
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider from Lebanon has died in a crash in Dallas County. Troopers say 64-year-old Richard Blackburn swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped on Highway 64 northeast of Buffalo. Blackburn died after he was thrown from his bike.
SGF pedestrian killed at Scenic and Monroe intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed while on the road at the intersection of South Scenic Avenue and West Monroe Street in Springfield. At 6:54 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a call about a single-vehicle accident and a pedestrian. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield was walking south on South Scenic Avenue […]
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass. At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.
