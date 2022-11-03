ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

WATCH: Demolition of JM Stuart Station power plant

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The demolition of a former coal power plant in Adams County continued Sunday morning. A Local 12 viewer sent in a video of JM Stuart Station as the large smoke stacks were collapsing. In December of 2019, Commercial Liability Partners (CLP) announced it had purchased...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WKRC

2 killed in Clinton County crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Clinton County. It happened Monday night just after 7 p.m. on SR 73 south of McCoy Road in Union Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 72-year-old Danny Dunn was driving a pickup truck northbound when he went left of the center line and hit an SUV being driven by 48-year-old Eric Thompson.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

No. 13 Indiana routs Morehead St. 88-53 in opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, helping No. 13 Indiana defeat Morehead State 88-53 in season opener for both teams Monday night. The Hoosiers have won all six matchups in the series and are 26-0 all-time against Ohio Valley Conference...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy