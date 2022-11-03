UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Clinton County. It happened Monday night just after 7 p.m. on SR 73 south of McCoy Road in Union Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 72-year-old Danny Dunn was driving a pickup truck northbound when he went left of the center line and hit an SUV being driven by 48-year-old Eric Thompson.

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO