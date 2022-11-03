Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Defense puts witnesses on stand early in George Wagner trial, prosecution brings wiretaps
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The defense began questioning its witnesses in the Pike County massacre murder trial of George Wagner IV a day early because of scheduling issues, but the prosecution still got in key points about the final months of the investigation into the Wagner family. Wagner’s defense lawyers...
WKRC
WATCH: Demolition of JM Stuart Station power plant
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The demolition of a former coal power plant in Adams County continued Sunday morning. A Local 12 viewer sent in a video of JM Stuart Station as the large smoke stacks were collapsing. In December of 2019, Commercial Liability Partners (CLP) announced it had purchased...
WKRC
Wiretapped conversations expected to be played after cross-examination about Wagner truck
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The prosecution is expected to introduce segments of wiretapped conversations between Jake and George Wagner during George's trial Tuesday after the lunch break. They were recorded by BCI as the brothers traveled the country working as truck drivers. First, BCI special agent Ryan Scheiderer, who led...
WKRC
2 killed in Clinton County crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are dead after a crash in Clinton County. It happened Monday night just after 7 p.m. on SR 73 south of McCoy Road in Union Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 72-year-old Danny Dunn was driving a pickup truck northbound when he went left of the center line and hit an SUV being driven by 48-year-old Eric Thompson.
WKRC
No. 13 Indiana routs Morehead St. 88-53 in opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, helping No. 13 Indiana defeat Morehead State 88-53 in season opener for both teams Monday night. The Hoosiers have won all six matchups in the series and are 26-0 all-time against Ohio Valley Conference...
Comments / 0