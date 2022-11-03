Read full article on original website
Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit
A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
Morning 4: Why the Powerball drawing is delayed, what to know before voting -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. $1.9 billion Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocols. The Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a participating lottery needing...
Election misinformation could spread this week: What to watch out for
DETROIT – Election Day is today -- are you ready?. Not just to vote: We also have to be prepared for harmful rhetoric and misinformation about the election process that are sure to surface on Election Day and beyond. The fact is that elections are more secure today than...
Here’s a look at Michigan’s most dangerous intersections based on 2021 police car accident reports
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections based on police car accident reports for 2021. Coming in at No. 1 is the intersection on 11 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren, which had 173 total crashes. Intersections in...
Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan
JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
Canadian truck driver arrested for trying to leave Michigan with 188 bricks of cocaine
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Canadian truck driver was arrested for trying to enter Canada from Michigan while transporting 188 bricks of cocaine, officials said. Zenon Bialkowski, 68, of Brampton, Ontario, drove a commercial truck to the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, on Oct. 17, according to authorities.
Metro Detroit weather: Cool and dry Election Day start
DETROIT – We have a rare sight in the skies early this morning in the form of a total lunar eclipse which is peaking for us here in Metro Detroit between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. We do have to battle through some patchy cloud cover, which has drifted...
Michigan general election results 2022: Live updating maps, results for Nov. 8
Here’s where you can track Michigan general election results for Nov. 8 using interactive maps, live updating with results and race calls. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
Morning 4: Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 billion after no one wins -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
Michigan general election 2022: What to know before voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with several key statewide races and ballot proposals up for voting. Here’s what to know about the Michigan General Election before voting:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will be available in every...
Police: 2 catalytic converters stolen from hunters in Mid-Michigan
OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan hunters are now on alert as two reports of catalytic converters were stolen in rural hunting areas. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the two reported incidents took place in separate locations within the county. Otisco Township Deputy Joseph Tefft told the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office that the converters were cut and stolen from vehicles when the drivers were out hunting for deer.
Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after
DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
Hours away from Powerball drawing for record jackpot, here’s how many tickets Michiganders bought
We are now hours away from ticket sales ending in Michigan for Saturday night’s world-record $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot is currently at a record high of $1.6 billion, which is a cash option of $782 million. Tickets are available for purchase at Michigan Lottery retailers and...
Drier weather to start next week before warm-up moves in for Metro Detroit
It’s been a nice end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and some high cloud cover sticking around the region, and we will keep the tranquil weather into the forecast into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies tonight, overnight lows remaining on the chilly side into the low to mid 40s.
Highly decorated Shelby Township police sergeant died suddenly on duty
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Shelby Township Police Department announced the sudden death of Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell on Saturday. According to Shelby Township police, Sgt. Kammerzell was found unresponsive in his patrol car Saturday afternoon. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police...
