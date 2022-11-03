ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit

A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Consumers Energy: Over 120K without power throughout Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. – Consumers Energy is reporting 122,000 customers across the state are without power due to high winds. The company reported that as of 9 p.m. on Saturday, about 122,000 Consumers Energy customers have been affected by the high winds. Track southeast Michigan outages: DTE Energy power outages...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool and dry Election Day start

DETROIT – We have a rare sight in the skies early this morning in the form of a total lunar eclipse which is peaking for us here in Metro Detroit between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. We do have to battle through some patchy cloud cover, which has drifted...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan general election results 2022: Live updating maps, results for Nov. 8

Here’s where you can track Michigan general election results for Nov. 8 using interactive maps, live updating with results and race calls. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 2 catalytic converters stolen from hunters in Mid-Michigan

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan hunters are now on alert as two reports of catalytic converters were stolen in rural hunting areas. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the two reported incidents took place in separate locations within the county. Otisco Township Deputy Joseph Tefft told the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office that the converters were cut and stolen from vehicles when the drivers were out hunting for deer.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after

DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
MICHIGAN STATE

