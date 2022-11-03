Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
ATLANTA (AP) — The number of students fell for a second straight year at Georgia’s public colleges and universities, even as the state’s most prestigious universities kept growing. While Georgia’s universities had outperformed the nation in enrollment for years, numbers dipped more sharply this year, falling 1.8%, compared to 1.1% fewer students nationwide tracked by the National Student Clearinghouse. Angela Bell, the vice chancellor of research and policy analysis, attributed the decrease to several factors, including people passing up school for jobs, a smaller number of graduating high school students, and poorer academic achievement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The USG has experienced better enrollment outcomes than the country as whole over the past few years, even though this fall the comparison is a little mixed,” Bell told regents.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Advocates of the marijuana initiatives have said Biden’s announcement may give a boost to their efforts. Recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening. All of the states with recreational marijuana on the ballot, except for Maryland, voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney accepted responsibility for the off-road accident that injured his left hand during the bye week and will force him to miss at least the next four games. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the mishap in Mexico last week, McKinney said his injured fingers were surgically repaired when he returned to the United States. He wore a hard cast on his hand and a sling over his shoulder. There is no timetable for his return. McKinney was vague in giving details about the accident which he said happened on Wednesday of last week. The 23-year-old would not say whether he was a passenger or was driving what he described as a Can-Am. When he tweeted about the accident Monday he had said it was on an ATV. He said the vehicle tilted over and he fell on his hand during a sightseeing tour in Cabo. He later said the vehicle did not flip over and something hit his hand, but he didn’t know what it was.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of the central part of the state. Forecasters said heavy rain could fall on areas still recovering from Ian’s flooding. Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Other areas of the Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Province and Eleuthera remained under a tropical storm warning. Residents in at least three Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. The evacuation orders are set to take effect Wednesday. Officials at Orlando International Airport, the seventh busiest in the U.S., said commercial operations would stop Wednesday afternoon until it was safe to resume flights.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black told a state appeals court on Tuesday that he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled. Black is appealing a ruling by a Nashville judge earlier this year that denied his motion to be declared...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose first term has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state superintendent of public schools who switched parties to run against Stitt, has been blasting Stitt for his voucher-style plan to divert public education money to private schools. She launched a 50-stop bus tour through 27 counties in the last week of the campaign to hammer the message, emerging from the coach to the 1970 Three Dog Night hit “Joy to the World.” “It’s a rural-school killer,” she said in her stump speech. “And if you kill the school, you kill the community.”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The race to choose Wyoming’s next U.S. representative has received a lot less attention since Harriet Hageman beat Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in August. But it’s still on. Hageman is now running against Native American activist Lynnette Grey Bull, who as...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The retirement of Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress put the state’s most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday, pitting Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey against Republican businessman Stuart Ray. John Yarmuth served eight terms in the Louisville-area 3rd District and endorsed McGarvey, the state Senate minority leader, in Tuesday’s general election. Ray, a former state Fish and Wildlife commissioner, narrowly won the GOP primary to face McGarvey and sought to capitalize on a national political climate favoring Republicans. The 3rd District has been a Democratic stronghold for more than a decade. President Joe Biden won Louisville, one of the state’s most diverse areas, with about 59% of the vote in the 2020 presidential race.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong hopes to claim a third term for North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat on Tuesday in a race that was upended by the late entry of former Miss America Cara Mund. Armstrong ran unopposed in the June Republican primary and...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Central to Democrats’ fight to fend off a red wave in the U.S. House is North Carolina, home to multiple districts with a slight political lean and one high-profile swing district that analysts have called a national bellwether for partisan control of Congress. North Carolina Republicans held eight seats heading into this year, and Democrats held five. But several districts in this election cycle bear little resemblance to their previous iterations after a lengthy redistricting battle scrambled the state’s congressional map to account for the new fourteenth seat it was awarded following the 2020 census. North...
AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O’Rourke reached for an upset in America’s biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S. More than 5 million early votes had already been...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday, less than 14 hours before polls opened, refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy” that could disenfranchise voters.
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness. It’s still unclear what was in the envelope. Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis presented voters with a clear choice on Tuesday: do they want more of his brash brand of culture war politics or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s appeal to moderates. A decisive Election Day victory over Crist, himself a former Republican governor of the state, would bolster DeSantis’ status as a GOP rising star with potential White House aspirations. The race will also be the latest test of the state’s political drift to the right. DeSantis has vastly out-fundraised Crist and performed better in polls in the lead-up to an election where he rarely mentioned his opponent by name and instead characterized the race as a fight against the “woke agenda” of liberals. Crist, on the other hand, centered his campaign on DeSantis, framing the Republican as a bully fixated on angling toward the presidency at the expense of the everyday problems of Floridians. At the candidates’ only debate, Crist repeatedly pressed the governor to commit to serving a full second term if election. DeSantis skirted the question.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race. Evers faced Tim Michels, a Donald Trump-backed Republican who promised to deliver “massive” tax cuts and largely financed his campaign from his fortune as owner of the state’s largest construction firm. Evers frequently touted the more than 100 vetoes he issued to block Republican legislation in his first term, including bills that would have broadened gun rights, made it harder to get an abortion and tougher to cast absentee ballots. Future elections loomed large in the race, with Evers arguing that democracy was on the ballot. “I am the last line of defense for voting rights in Wisconsin,” Evers tweeted in the final weeks of the race. “If Republicans win, they’ll undoubtedly make it harder to vote and undermine our electoral system.”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island voters are deciding Tuesday whether Democratic Gov. Dan McKee will get to serve his first full term in office or if they want a change in leadership. Republican challenger Ashley Kalus often says it’s time to change direction, while McKee says he helped...
