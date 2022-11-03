Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twins Rumored To Have Been Killed By Older BrotherStill UnsolvedWillow Creek, CA
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
New Degree at HSU: Social Work AdministrationHardin-Simmons UniversityArcata, CA
Related
kymkemp.com
Woman Taken to Hospital, Man Arrested After Firearm Alleged to Have Fired Accidentally
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 5, 2022, at about 12:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE Tuesday morning] 54-Year-Old Woman Requiring Extrication After Crash on Hwy 3
A white Ford F-350 crashed into a tree just north of Hwy 36 on Hwy 3 about 6:44 p.m. According to emergency personnel at the scene a 54-year-old woman is “trapped from [the] waist down” but the extent of her injuries is unknown. According to the CHP Traffic...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Burgling Washing Machine From Arcata Bottoms Home
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road, in the county’s jurisdiction of Arcata, for the report of a burglary. According to the...
kymkemp.com
32-Year-Old Fortuna Man Dead in Broadway Crash Last Week
On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Convicted Felon Arrested on Fourth Street With Fentanyl, Digital Scale, Assault Rifle Weapon, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. On November 1st, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents detained Thomas “TJ” Grzymski (44 old from Eureka) in the 800 Block of 4th St. in Eureka. It was confirmed that Grzymski was on two separate felony probations with a search clause, for possession of narcotics for the purpose of sales and felony reckless evading of a police officer.
kymkemp.com
‘Juan Pablo Cervantes is the Best Candidate for County Clerk/Recorder,’ Says Letter Writer
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka Donated $8,258 to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Posse
The Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka donated $8,258 to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Posse. Both the Rotary Club and the Posse are known for the work they do to help our community. Kudos to the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka for providing the funds that help the posse get out in the rural areas of our community to bring back lost and injured folks.
North Coast Journal
EPD Asks Drivers to Avoid Broadway Due to Fatal Crash Investigation
The Eureka Police Department is asking the public to avoid Broadway until further notice due to a fatal crash on the 2800 block that is currently under investigation. According to a Facebook post, northbound traffic is being rerouted via Harris Street and southbound traffic is extremely backed up. EPD said...
kymkemp.com
Financial Relief for Qualifying WCSD Customers with Past Due Balances
A LIHWAP (Low Income Household Water Assistance Program) representative will be at the Weott Community Services District office on Wednesday, November 9th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist WCSD customers with past due balances sign up for the assistance program if they meet the low-income qualification requirements. For...
kymkemp.com
Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene
Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Recreation Division Expands Arcata Play Center Offerings With First Year Playgroup
Arcata Recreation will expand Arcata Play Center offerings with First Year Playgroup that kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The First Year Playgroup provides infants and their caregivers the opportunity to play in a developmentally responsive environment specially designed for infants in their first year of life. The First Year...
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Saturday Confirmed to be Missing Fortuna Man
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area northeast of Rohner Park in Fortuna were confirmed to belong to 48-year-old Lewis William Leckliter of Fortuna. Lewis was last seen in Fortuna on August 3, 2022. A juvenile female hiker discovered skeletal remains on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Emergency personnel were...
kiem-tv.com
Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted
MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
kymkemp.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Completion of Arcata Ridge Trail This Saturday
The City of Arcata invites residents to celebrate the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Sunny Brae Forest on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. The Arcata Ridge Trail has been a City and community priority for over a decade, and its completion marks a monumental achievement in connecting the main tract of the Arcata Community Forest with the Sunny Brae Forest Tract. The Arcata Ridge Trail now provides hikers, equestrians and bicyclists the opportunity to traverse on a multi-use trail between the South Fork Janes Creek Trailhead on West End Rd. to Margaret Ln. in Sunny Brae.
kymkemp.com
Julie Ryan Endorsed by Humboldt County Democratic Central Committee
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Recreational Camps Accepting Enrollment for Holiday Breaks
Enrollment for youth camps during Thanksgiving and winter break is open now!. Arcata Recreation offers camp during school breaks. Join the Recreation team for three days during Thanksgiving Week, Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23 and two full weeks at winter break Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30 and again Monday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 6.
kymkemp.com
Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery Honoring More Than 260 Veterans
This is a press release from Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery:. Observance of Veterans Day will include the placement of American flags on the graves of veterans at Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery in Eureka. There will not be any formal ceremony. Volunteers continue to keep the grounds mowed and maintained. Flags will be placed on the graves of the more than 260 veterans buried at the cemetery. Flags will be in place by Friday, November 11 and will remain through the weekend. The service and sacrifices of veterans of the Civil War, the Indian Wars, the Spanish American War, and both World Wars will be honored. The public is invited to visit the cemetery any day of the year from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Continued public interest and support is appreciated.
krcrtv.com
Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road
EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
Comments / 1