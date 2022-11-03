ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Eight candidates compete for four at-large County Council seats

Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on the County Council at-large race. This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. on Nov. 7 to include comments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore city council advances bill to change pension requirements

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore city council is one step closer to fast-tracking a bill that would shorten the number of years of service needed for city elected leaders to be eligible for a pension. The legislation faced a second-reader vote at Monday's city council meeting. Councilmen Ryan Dorsey...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

President Biden to rally in Bowie for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, Maryland Democrats Monday

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden is making a final push for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's General Election.The president will be joining gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Bowie for a Democratic rally on Monday.Biden will speak and show his support for Moore at Bowie State University. The rally will also include Senator Chris Van Hollen, Majority leader Steny Hoyer, Lieutenant Gov. candidate Aruna Miller, Attorney General candidate Anthony Brown, and more.The event starts at 4 p.m.WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ELECTION DAY: WJZ's voter guide to the 2022 general electionMoore is challenging Republican Dan Cox to replace Larry Hogan as Maryland's...
BOWIE, MD
wnav.com

Charges Dropped Against Early-Voting Election Worker Outside Pip Moyer Rec Center

It all started when a YouTuber named Terance Tracy, who has a history of shooting videos of public officials, was asked by 74-year-old elections worker Robert Jones to stop shooting images of the inside of the polling place at Pip Moyer Recreation Center. Elections officials typically ask folks to turn off their phones when inside polling places for the privacy of other people who are casting their ballots. Media reports say that Tracy, of Arnold, has various court dates scheduled for later in the year, for videotaping where he was asked not to. The Capital adds Police did not file charges against either of the men. Tracy filed charges against Jones through a court commissioner. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday filed its intention not to prosecute the case. The court filing cites insufficient evidence as the reason for not prosecuting the charges. A circuit court judge dismissed the case this past Friday.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crime DOES pay in Baltimore

Heated interactions between squeegee kids and drivers continue to rise. A list of recommendations from Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expected to be released later this week. Likely in this list, squeegee kids coming up with their own code of conduct and receiving a guaranteed income. This is similar...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Phys.org

Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds

A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy