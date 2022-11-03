Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Eight candidates compete for four at-large County Council seats
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on the County Council at-large race. This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. on Nov. 7 to include comments...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County General Election Live Blog: Van Hollen, Raskin greet voters in downtown Silver Spring
1:10 p.m.: Casting her ballot Tuesday at the White Oak Community Recreation Center, 85-year-old Mary Helen Dove said she would “like for my voice to be heard.”. “I just hope everybody do what they say they’re going to do,” she said. Another voter, Ohenewaa Agyemang, 27, said...
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
bethesdamagazine.com
The room where it happens: An inside look at the journey of a Montgomery County ballot
As voters head to the polls Tuesday, Montgomery County election workers are processing a high volume of returned mail-in ballots and ballots that were cast during early voting. To be counted, mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday and the oath on the postage-paid return envelope that arrives...
baltimorebrew.com
On tonight’s Council agenda: Mosby’s pension bill shortening the vesting period for elected officials
Reacting to the possibility that Question K is approved by voters tomorrow, Nick Mosby is proposing that the period for pension eligibility for Baltimore’s elected officials be reduced to eight years. A City Council staffer popped onto the regular online Monday luncheon meeting today with an unusual announcement:. “Very...
bethesdamagazine.com
Sheila Hixson, who represented Silver Spring in House of Delegates for four decades, dies at 89
Former Del. Sheila Ellis Hixson – who represented the Silver Spring area for more than 40 years in the Maryland House of Delegates and was among the first women to wield significant clout in that chamber – died Sunday in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She was 89. Appointed...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city council advances bill to change pension requirements
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore city council is one step closer to fast-tracking a bill that would shorten the number of years of service needed for city elected leaders to be eligible for a pension. The legislation faced a second-reader vote at Monday's city council meeting. Councilmen Ryan Dorsey...
President Biden to rally in Bowie for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, Maryland Democrats Monday
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden is making a final push for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's General Election.The president will be joining gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Bowie for a Democratic rally on Monday.Biden will speak and show his support for Moore at Bowie State University. The rally will also include Senator Chris Van Hollen, Majority leader Steny Hoyer, Lieutenant Gov. candidate Aruna Miller, Attorney General candidate Anthony Brown, and more.The event starts at 4 p.m.WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ELECTION DAY: WJZ's voter guide to the 2022 general electionMoore is challenging Republican Dan Cox to replace Larry Hogan as Maryland's...
umdmitzpeh.com
Joe Vogel, a Gen Z Jewish activist, runs for a seat in the Maryland legislature
Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Email -- Filament.io. Vogel a Jewish, Latino and openly gay activist, is running for the 17th district in the Maryland House of Delegates in tomorrow’s election. By Ryan Mercado. For Mitzpeh. Joe Vogel, a 25-year-old Montgomery County resident, is running for delegate to...
foxbaltimore.com
As squeegee kid encounters continue, concerns rise over Mayor Scott's plan to respond
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the city continues to wait for the full details of Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee collaborative recommendations, reaction to the details of portions of the plan are coming in from some people in Baltimore, but most of City Hall remains silent. The mayor's office released...
wnav.com
Charges Dropped Against Early-Voting Election Worker Outside Pip Moyer Rec Center
It all started when a YouTuber named Terance Tracy, who has a history of shooting videos of public officials, was asked by 74-year-old elections worker Robert Jones to stop shooting images of the inside of the polling place at Pip Moyer Recreation Center. Elections officials typically ask folks to turn off their phones when inside polling places for the privacy of other people who are casting their ballots. Media reports say that Tracy, of Arnold, has various court dates scheduled for later in the year, for videotaping where he was asked not to. The Capital adds Police did not file charges against either of the men. Tracy filed charges against Jones through a court commissioner. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office on Friday filed its intention not to prosecute the case. The court filing cites insufficient evidence as the reason for not prosecuting the charges. A circuit court judge dismissed the case this past Friday.
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City FOP calls adjusted pension requirement 'egregious privileged class move'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the City of Baltimore extended the Fire & Police Pension System from a 20-year retirement plan to a 25-year one, a Baltimore City Council committee advanced a bill on Thursday to allow city elected officials to receive pension after eight years, rather than 12 years.
foxbaltimore.com
Crime DOES pay in Baltimore
Heated interactions between squeegee kids and drivers continue to rise. A list of recommendations from Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expected to be released later this week. Likely in this list, squeegee kids coming up with their own code of conduct and receiving a guaranteed income. This is similar...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS and teachers union reach agreement on ground rules for collective bargaining
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 5:50 p.m. Nov. 7, 2022, to include comments from Montgomery County Education Association President Jennifer Martin. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) and its teachers union have reached an agreement laying out the ground rules for their upcoming collective bargaining sessions. The agreement...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
bethesdamagazine.com
Catalytic converter thefts up more than 600% in D.C. area in recent years
Catalytic converter thefts up more than 600% in D.C. area in recent years. Liz Weir was sound asleep in her Bethesda home when something woke her. “I heard a noise and thought, that doesn’t sound right,” she told the News4 I-Team. It was just after 3 a.m.
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
