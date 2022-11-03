'Bottom of hell': 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic complains of conditions inside Atlanta penitentiary

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a ...
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: November 8, 2022
ATLANTA - REMEDY film high school workshop:. You already know film and television production is booming here in Georgia, with productions spending a record $4.4 billion in the state during fiscal year 2022. And thanks to the work of one of the area’s top video production companies, that boom isn’t...
Funeral Arrangements For Takeoff Announced
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to WSB that he will give the eulogy.
Jenna Van Gelderen: Georgia investigators searching for missing woman 5 years after disappearance
Five years after her mysterious disappearance, Georgia law enforcement are hoping someone can help them discover what happened to 25-year-old Jenna Van Gelderen. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for assistance from the public for any clues that could help them find Van Gelderen. In August 2017, the Georgia...
Georgia family heartbroken after beloved cousin was buried by the state without their permission
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is heartbroken after they say their loved one was buried without their consent. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke to a cousin of 62-year-old Willie Thomas, who died last September at Amicasa Hospice Center in Decatur. Antwanisha Powell said her family found...
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Man arrested in Alabama after violent multi-state crime spree, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after a violent multi-jurisdiction crime spree in Georgia and Alabama on Friday. Investigators in the two states say they have linked 35-year-old Michael Butler to a kidnapping in Coweta County, a shooting in Chattahoochee Hills, and the kidnapping of two teenage girls in Alabama.
Following shooting death of rapper Takeoff, Atlanta pastor calls for action against crime
ATLANTA — A video of a well-known Atlanta pastor calling young Black men to the altar during a church service is going viral. Pastor Jamal Bryant issued a call to action during Sunday’s church service at his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia. “Today, I want to...
Atlanta police union rep says bodycam footage clears officers of wrongdoing
ATLANTA - A union leader says Atlanta police should not be concerned about an enhanced body camera program being instituted by Atlanta Police Department. "The body worn camera helps us one hundred percent," says Vince Champion with the Atlanta chapter of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. The union is...
Bodycam video: Atlanta officers chase down man wanted for multiple murders
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a man wanted for two separate homicides out of Atlanta and East Point. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, APD officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with a murder suspect in the area. Officers spotted the...
RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Gwinnett County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Gwinnett County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
Sentencing date set for convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill now knows when he will learn his sentence following his federal conviction last week. Hill will face a federal judge on February 28, 2023, for a sentencing hearing. Hill could face years in federal custody under the complex sentencing guidelines.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Sheba is friendly, well behaved, and - like most humans - motivated by food. If you want to learn more about Sheba, contact the Atlanta Humane Society.
Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is speaking out about the tragic death of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff. On Nov. 2, the 48-year-old Mayor took to Instagram with a lengthy video post condemning the Hip-Hop star’s fatal shooting. “The Migos are amazing contributors to culture, amazing contributors to Atlanta,” he said....
Cobb County Sued After Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots Were Never Mailed, Gov. Brian Kemp’s SB202 Bill Faces Blame
The impact of Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 has already led to issues in the 2022 Election. On Nov. 5, Cobb County officials admitted that the office never mailed 1,048 ballots. Officials issued an apology and revealed that staff has been overworked, but failed to use that as an...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
