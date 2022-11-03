Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Julie Powell's Cause Of Death Explained
The American author and best-known food blogger, Julie Powell, died recently. Now looking into her cause of death, there are ways to reduce the condition.
Julie Powell's death at 49 puts spotlight on cardiac arrest
Powell, whose blog inspired the movie "Julie & Julia," reportedly died due to cardiac arrest.
studyfinds.org
‘Lucid death’ experienced by 1 in 5 people saved by CPR after cardiac arrest
NEW YORK — We’ve all heard about apparent near-death experiences like seeing a great white light. Now, fascinating new research indicates “lucid death” is actually very common among surviving cardiac arrest patients who were given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while seemingly unconscious and near-death. Scientists at the...
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
A woman's stroke symptoms were mistaken for an ear infection when she went to the ER with dizziness and tingling
Danielle Lance, 34, had a stroke in January 2022 after fighting a double ear infection. Doctors thought her dizziness was caused by the ear infection — until her right side went numb. Loss of balance, facial drooping, and arm numbness may signal a possible stroke. Danielle Lance, a paramedic...
ABC7 Chicago
'Hardest week of my life': Amy Schumer's son was hospitalized with RSV, comedian reveals
Comedian and actress Amy Schumer has revealed that her young son, Gene, was admitted to the emergency room this week with RSV. The video featured is from a previous report. "This was the hardest week of my life," wrote Schumer in an Instagram post published on Sunday. "Shout out to all the parents going through this right now."
Healthline
Understanding the Difference Between a Heart Attack and a Cardiac Arrest
A heart attack and cardiac arrest are both life threatening medical emergencies. Recognizing the symptoms of each and knowing what actions to take can save a life. If a doctor told you your loved one had just experienced a heart attack rather than a cardiac arrest, would you be relieved or feel more worried? Would you know the difference between those two terms?
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Saturday is World Stroke Day, knowing the warning signs can be a life saver
MIAMI - This Saturday is World Stroke Day and experts want people to know the warning signs because getting to the hospital right away can save lives and lead to better outcomes. Neurologist Dr. Martin Gizzi said to remember "BE- FAST" for the warning signs; Balance, sudden trouble with it or coordination, Eyes, blurred or loss of vision, Face drooping, Arm weakness, Slurred speech, and Time to get to the hospital. "It's important to take all of the symptoms seriously. Even if they resolve, they may be a sign of something much worse to come," said Gizzi. It's...
MedicalXpress
Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors, according to new study
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, Ph.D., of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about 50% of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
First pig-to-human heart transplant showed changes to electrical signals
Less than a year after the first-ever transplant of a pig heart into a human patient, doctors are reporting that the heart showed unexpected changes in its electrical system before the recipient ultimately died. The changes are not believed to have contributed to the patient's death. But experts said that...
Medical News Today
Seizure after stroke: What to know
There are two types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Either type may cause seizures. Medical professionals refer to such seizures as “post-stroke seizures.”. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blockage within a blood vessel interrupts the blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to a bleed on or around the brain.
Healthline
What to Know About Heart Block
Heart block is a disruption in the electrical signals that control your heart. Your heart depends on a steady flow of electrical signals that start in the heart’s upper chambers (atria). The signals then travel down the lower heart chambers (ventricles), triggering the ventricles to pump blood out of the heart into the lungs and to the rest of the body. Heart block occurs when there’s an interference with this electrical activity between the atria and ventricles.
hcplive.com
The Heart Team at AHA 2022: Updates in Heart Failure with Scott Solomon, MD
Few names in heart failure carry the same esteem as Scott Solomon, MD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The director of the Clinical Trials Outcomes Center and Edward D. Frohlich Distinguished Chair at Harvard Medical School, Solomon has been an integral part of some of the most impactful advances in heart failure and cardiometabolic health in recent years, with Solomon playing a crucial role in landmark trials, including, but not limited to, DAPA-HF, DELIVER, PARAGON-HF, and more.
What to Know About Diabetes and the Risk of Silent Heart Attacks
At first it seemed like a routine call—something the paramedics had dealt with countless times before. A man in his mid-50s was having a heart attack, and his physician had called for emergency support. But when the paramedics arrived, the physician pulled them aside and told them something peculiar: the man had no cardiovascular symptoms whatsoever.
Comments / 0