KDRV
Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
KDRV
Drugs and guns seized with Josephine County search warrants
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- More than a ton of processed marijuana and several guns are among the results of two Josephine County search warrants this month. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that the warrants also brought an arrest. OSP says 30-year-old James Rossi was arrested and lodged in the...
oregontoday.net
Cow Shot in Field, Douglas Co., Nov. 7
On October 31, 2022, at approximately 11:00 P.M., Oregon State Police was notified by a landowner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek. The landowner was called by one of his neighbors who heard a gunshot on October 31, 2022, around 6:00 P.M. The landowner called OSP after finding the cow in his field down and unable to move. The cow died several hours later. OSP Fish & Wildlife is encouraging anyone with information regarding this event to contact the Oregon State Police dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22294323.
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph freeway chase in Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to action just before midnight Friday after a car traveling 112 mph failed to stop for Sheriff’s deputies. According to The Mail Tribune, Elizabeth Katherine Essex, 75, was clocked by a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon.
A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a driver led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin, north of Grants Pass, to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when she passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
oregontoday.net
Hostage Standoff in Douglas Co., Nov. 7
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The driver drove out Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road. The passenger, identified as Carlos Bernal, fled from the vehicle on foot and then fired at law enforcement officers. The officers, returned fire. Bernal entered an unsecured residence in the 100-block of Bunting Court. Bernal held two people as hostages as law enforcement attempted to negotiate and defuse the situation. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own. Shortly before 2:30 am, Bernal was taken into custody. The second hostage, an adult female, was located alive and determined to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment. Bernal was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. At this time, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is currently processing the scene. No further details will be released at this time.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
KDRV
Search persists this weekend for apparent hunter shooting suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A police search for a shooting suspect and getaway vehicle persists this weekend in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) staff with federal agencies, Oregon State Police and Ashland Police Department started the search yesterday after a call reporting a gunshot wound victim at 12:24pm.
Suspect Leaves Scene After Hunting Accident In Rural Eagle Point
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a call for a reported gunshot wound victim today at 12:24 p.m. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Rd. and South Fork Little Butte Creek Rd. with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range. The victim yelled out and the suspect left the scene. A witness spotted a white Chevy truck with a canopy leaving the area.
kqennewsradio.com
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident on Friday. An RPD report said Anderson’s Market in the 1000 block of West Harvard Avenue is currently being rebuilt, and the owner had moved most of the merchandise to a vacant building next door. At 10:50 a.m. a witness observed a man allegedly leaving the storage building with property belonging to the store. An officer responded to the scene and made contact with Sean Shoemaker as he was allegedly leaving with an extensive amount of stolen property. It exceeded $1,000 in value.
KDRV
UPDATE: police are searching for a suspect from a Jackson County shooting
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting this case as a hunting accident. The suspect fled from the scene and police say further details are unclear at this time. The victim was hunting in the area of Conde Creek Road and South Fork Little Butte Creek Road with two partners when he was shot in the leg from close range.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN WAS CHARGED WITH FELONY ASSAULT, FOLLOWING ALLEGED INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was charged with felony assault, following an alleged incident on Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance between two people in the 100 block of Northeast Northpark Lane. After an investigation it was learned that 39-year old Debi Morey allegedly grabbed an elderly victim, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground. The victim had large wounds on each of her hands and on her face, and complained of pain.
kezi.com
Winston man faces assault and attempt to commit murder charges following standoff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- A Winston Man is facing a number of charges including kidnapping, assault and attempt to commit murder or treason. 48-year-old Carlos Bernal is in Douglas County Jail following an hours long standoff near Green Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 p.m., deputies tried to stop of car in...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged strangulation incident Thursday night. A DCSO report said at about 11:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Carnes Road in Green after a caller said a man that was not supposed to be on the property had returned. A victim said that Thomas Cullett had grabbed her throat and put his hand over her mouth, which caused her to gasp for air. She had bruising and redness to support her statements.
KTVL
Crash closes intersection of Poplar and Morrow, Medford STAR team on scene
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Poplar and Morrow, as they are investigating a crash involving two cars including at least one person with serious injuries. The area is currently closed, as the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR)...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for mail theft on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:50 p.m. officers contacted the 33-year old in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where she allegedly had articles of stolen mail in her vehicle. The mail was recovered and the suspect was cited and released on the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
ESTRANGED COUPLE CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police cited a couple following an alleged disturbance early Friday. An RPD report said just before 12:30 a.m. an investigation revealed a woman initiated an affray with an estranged victim, during which their three pit bulls got loose, fought with each other, bite their owners and even charged a pedestrian and an uninvolved dog on the bike path.
