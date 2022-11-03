Panasonic breaks ground on $4B plant in suburban Kansas City

DESOTO — Panasonic officially broke ground on its new electric car battery plant here Wednesday in a ceremony with state and local authorities, business leaders and a gaggle of journalists at a converted Army ammunition plant.

It was a ceremonial affair conducted under an erected tent on a windy construction site, with congratulatory speeches and posed photos involving hardhats and pretend shovels for people in suits. An executive from Panasonic came from Japan for the event, and the consul general from Japan, who works in Chicago and covers 10 states, also made it here, as did Panasonic officials who work in North America. Political leaders, including Gov. Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland, spoke. Panasonic handed a $25,000 check to the DeSoto public school system as a donation. Everybody praised Kansans’ ability to work together, across the political divide, to get things done.