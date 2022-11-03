ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Three Philly Stores Sell $100K Winning PowerBall Tickets: Lottery

Three Philadelphia stores sold $100,000-winning Powerball tickets on Wednesday: the Wawa at 2600 Penrose Avenue in Packer Park, the ShopRite at 6901 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, and Eddie’s General Store at 2849 Holme Avenue in Winchester Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery

A trio of Philadelphia stores were in luck this week, according to state lottery officials.

Three different Philly stores sold three separate PowerBall tickets that each won $100,000 in the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing, Pennsylvania Lottery representatives said in a statement.

The Wawa at 2600 Penrose Avenue in Packer Park, the ShopRite at 6901 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, and Eddie’s General Store at 2849 Holme Avenue in Winchester Park will each receive $500 bonuses for selling the lucky tickets, state officials explained.

Each winner matched four of the five white balls drawn on Wednesday, as well as the red ball, they added.

The lucky winners will not be identified until prizes are claimed and tickets are verified, officials said. More than 384,000 other players won a prize of some amount in the Wednesday drawing, and so players are urged to double-check their tickets.

To learn more, visit palottery.state.pa.us.

