SEUALG Breaks Ground on New Buildings
The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) has been serving the community out of a 100-year-old building for quite some time, but that is about to change. Monday marked the groundbreaking of the organization’s new buildings, which will serve as a space to assist the community for decades to come.
Carbon County Supports Operation Green Light for Veterans
During the Carbon County Commission meeting hosted on Nov. 2, Commissioner Tony Martines read a proclamation regarding the National Association of Counties Green Light for Veterans. Commissioner Martines explained that this is essentially a way to show support for veterans and what they have done to provide the nation’s freedoms....
Helper Museum Receives Grant for Upgrades
On Nov. 4, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced a new grant award that will be used for improvements to the Helper Museum. This grant came from the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement. The Helper Museum was awarded $50,000 that will go toward HVAC upgrades. “This will be...
Honor Veterans with the Historical Society
On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) is inviting all to join them in honoring local veterans. The ECHS will meet in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This month, Lee and Tyler Jeffs will share their Honor Flight experience with those in attendance.
Emery School Board Meets Green River FFA
Green River High School Principal Kacey Fluckey introduced several students from the newly-chartered Future Farmers of America (FFA) Club to the Emery School Board last week. The board meeting was held at Green River High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2. FFA Chapter President Jo Vollmer, Treasurer Ryker Meadows and Historian...
Heavy-Weight Bout Goes the Distance
Friday’s semifinal matchup between Emery and San Juan turned out to be one for the ages. Few outside outside of the Black and Gold fanbase gave Emery a chance, including one report from Deseret News that stated San Juan was a 35-point favorite. The Spartans proved the naysayers wrong and stepped into the ring against the defending champions up for the challenge.
Lady Eagles Rout Central Wyoming
The Lady Eagles played Central Wyoming to finish up their play at the Snow Classic in Ephraim on Saturday. They picked up their first win of the season, scoring 100 to Central Wyoming’s 72. Scoring was a team effort by the Lady Eagles as each player contributed points in...
