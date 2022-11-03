Friday’s semifinal matchup between Emery and San Juan turned out to be one for the ages. Few outside outside of the Black and Gold fanbase gave Emery a chance, including one report from Deseret News that stated San Juan was a 35-point favorite. The Spartans proved the naysayers wrong and stepped into the ring against the defending champions up for the challenge.

EMERY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO