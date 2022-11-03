ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.5 The Walleye

Comments / 0

Related
WeHaveKids

Mom Decides to Ride In the Target Cart With Kid and Swears It’s the Best Parenting Decision Ever Made

Those toddler carts in Target are the best, right? You can fit two kids in them, they can face front and act like they're really driving...they're contained in one place so they can't go crazy ripping everything off the shelves. Except, sometimes toddlers are a little scared to go for a ride in one of those things. Which is totally understandable. Especially if they have to ride alone. But one mom had a brilliant idea that saved her shopping trip.
Yahoo!

Some parents aren't allowing their kids to have sleepovers. Here's what experts think about slumber parties in this day and age.

For some children, a sleepover at a friend's house is viewed as a right of passage: Not only are they away from their parents for the night, but they're also in a different environment, giggling with friends and staying up past bedtime. But while some kids love sleepovers, others prefer to sleep in their own bed, feeling nervous at the thought of leaving their home for a night.
Herald & Review

ASK MR. DAD: Two kids are different as night and day

Dear Mr. Dad: We have two sons, almost exactly three years apart. The oldest was a dream child in almost every way, but his little brother is pretty much the exact opposite. My husband and I find this surprising, since we tried to do everything with our youngest exactly the same as we did for our oldest. Why are they so different?
Daily Mail

Don't worry about germs and always expect tears during drop off: Former preschool teacher reveals the five things EVERY parent should know before sending their kids to school

A former preschool teacher has shared the five things that she wishes parents new before sending their kids to school for the first time - including advice on how to get through the tear-filled goodbyes when you drop them off and why you shouldn't worry so much about them getting exposed to germs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
momcollective.com

Kids Get Sick, and It’s OK…or so I Tell Myself

“I hope we don’t see you for awhile,” the nurse said as she waved goodbye to me on my way out. This was the fourth trip I had made in one week to our pediatrician. I laughed and replied, “I hope so, too, or I’m going to need my own parking spot soon!”
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy