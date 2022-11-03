ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Johnstown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kclqt_0ixYhKc100

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman reports Dion Underwood, 45 of Johnstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Albany. Freedman reports Underwood admitted that between January and December 2021, he planned with others to dispense heroin and cocaine in the Capital Region.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Freeman reports the conspiracy to distribute included counties such as Albany, Schenectady, and Montgomery. Freedman reports Underwood pled guilty before United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby. Underwood’s sentencing is scheduled for March 30, 2023. Underwood faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least four years and up to life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four teens arrested in Poughkeepsie for gun possession

POUGHKEEPSIE – Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after the car in which they were riding was stopped for several vehicle violations. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had switched plates, a suspended registration and no insurance. Officers observed a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat resulting in all four occupants being taken into custody.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy