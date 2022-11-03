Johnstown man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman reports Dion Underwood, 45 of Johnstown, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in Albany. Freedman reports Underwood admitted that between January and December 2021, he planned with others to dispense heroin and cocaine in the Capital Region.

Freeman reports the conspiracy to distribute included counties such as Albany, Schenectady, and Montgomery. Freedman reports Underwood pled guilty before United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby. Underwood’s sentencing is scheduled for March 30, 2023. Underwood faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least four years and up to life.

