Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Cramer says buy these stocks, but be cautious
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are looking to history for a post-midterm election rally, regardless of political outcome. Jim says he's increasing his price target on one energy portfolio stock, and watching several others to potentially add to. Jim urges the Club to stay disciplined, and not to get too excited about companies on your buy list.
Here are the pros and cons of owning cryptocurrency in your 401(k) plan
As workplace 401(k) plan administrators such as Fidelity Investments and ForUsAll begin to offer cryptocurrency as an alternative investment asset to employee investors advisors urge caution. "As volatile as it is, it has the potential for huge upswings," said Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Tripadvisor, Take-Two Interactive and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Lyft plummeted 21% after the company's earnings report showed mixed results in the last quarter. The rideshare company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
Cramer's lightning round: I think Tesla is a decent situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. : "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected
Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Twitter early investor Chris Sacca says Elon Musk is 'alone right now and winging this'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
Outgoing Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to join Levi Strauss as CEO in waiting
CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss outgoing Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass' move to become president of Levi Strauss. Gass will eventually succeed the company's CEO Chip Bergh, within the next 18 months.
Rich people don’t have a ‘lottery mindset,’ says CEO—here are 3 things millionaires do differently
Everyone approaches money differently, and I've always been fascinated by how the world's wealthiest people do it. As a CEO and host of the podcast "We Study Billionaires," I've interviewed 25 billionaires and more than 100 self-made millionaires, including prominent investors like Howard Marks and Cathie Woods. What have I...
Binance offers to buy FTX's non-U.S. operations to fix 'liquidity crunch'
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the rival crypto exchange for an undisclosed amount, rescuing the company from a liquidity crisis. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after...
Cramer expects energy stocks to rally if Republicans have a strong showing in the midterms
CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates a near-term rally in energy stocks if Republican candidates perform well in Tuesday's midterm elections and win a majority in at least one chamber of Congress. Oil and gas companies should be among the "biggest winners" if that were to happen, Cramer said Monday...
Stocks rise for a third day as investors await midterm election results, Dow jumps 300 points
Stocks rose Tuesday as investors awaited the results of the U.S. midterm elections, which could impact future levels of government spending and regulation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 323 points, or 1%, on track for its third straight up day. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite was 0.6% higher.
Bitcoin surges $1,300 in sudden move after Binance and FTX reach a deal to fix ‘liquidity crunch’
The cryptocurrency market cut losses on Tuesday as the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance and FTX, came to an agreement to fix the latest "liquidity crunch." The two biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap spiked after hitting their lows of the session, just before Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, announced on Twitter that the company has agreed to a sale for an undisclosed sum to Binance. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao confirmed the news minutes later on Twitter.
Here's what new salary transparency laws mean for your job hunt
New salary transparency laws in New York City may have some prospective employers bracing for tough conversations for attracting and retaining top talent. CNBC's Sharon Epperson joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Disney is about to report quarterly earnings. Here's what to expect
Disney reports earnings after the market closes on Tuesday. The company will hold an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. Analyst expect earnings per share of 55 cents per share and quarterly Disney+ subscriber growth of 8 million. in July disclosed another drop in subscribers, and. is in the...
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to step down
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass plans to step down from the company at the beginning of December for another opportunity. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
Despite stock market losses, investors may get year-end mutual fund payouts. That can trigger a surprise tax bill.
Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
Op-ed: Here's a year-end checklist to help you navigate some complicated financial issues
Winnie Sun, co-founder and managing director of Sun Group Wealth Partners. The end of each year is one of the most important times for investors because there are so many decisions to make that impact their overall financial planning. Amid market volatility, global challenges and stubborn inflation, here's a checklist...
Snyk: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise
As more companies write their own code to power digital operations, they need to bolster and modernize their online security. Snyk offers open-source software that allows a company to identify vulnerabilities throughout the development process, rather than outsourcing the work to a separate firm, and embed security in the code-writing process as it is taking place. It's a "cloud-native" technology, engineered by Snyk to speed up production and help enterprises prevent future security issues. Developers at AWS,
Energy expert Tom Kloza warns diesel prices could go haywire over the next 100 days
Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service offers a big warning about diesel fuel over the next few months. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
