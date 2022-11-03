Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
KPLC TV
Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2022. Randy Lewis Young, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Kevin Chase Hannie, 40, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse.
15-year-old dead in Opelousas shooting, 4 arrested
Opelousas Police have just confirmed with News 10 that the 15-year-old shot on North Main Street Wednesday night, has died
kadn.com
lpso.net
Two Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
KPLC TV
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
Lafayette High School in Search of New Principal After Sudden Resignation
LPSS has not announced a temporary replacement, but a job posting is available online.
Lake Charles American Press
Two LC men sentenced for illegal possession of firearms
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants today:. Johnathan Wade Thierry, 49, of Lake Charles was sentenced to 46 months in...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 4, 2022, that on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Deputies received information of someone allegedly attempting to steal an automobile from an address in the 500 Block of Highway 90, in Jennings, Louisiana.
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10
Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
"I hope this never happens to anybody else, " Girard says, "It's just been traumatic."
Suspect in rape, 3 break-ins of Lehigh, Lafayette women convicted on all charges
A Northampton County jury on Friday convicted a 36-year-old man on rape, burglary and over 20 related charges in three separate incidents in Bethlehem and Easton, the office of county District Attorney Terry Houck announced. Clement Swaby, of Bethlehem, faces up to 269 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for...
Houston man caught with 265 grams of cocaine, meth during drug bust in downtown Lafayette
Nearly $400,000 in stolen equipment recovered from a Lafayette residence
A multi-agency investigation involving multiple crimes resulted in the recovery of nearly $400,000 in stolen equipment.
wbrz.com
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles for major crash
LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median
Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
Lafayette crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
