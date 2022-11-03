ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

KPLC TV

Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 7, 2022. Randy Lewis Young, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Kevin Chase Hannie, 40, Lake Charles: Dating partner abuse.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lpso.net

Two Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two LC men sentenced for illegal possession of firearms

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the resolution of two cases in the Lake Charles division of the Western District of Louisiana. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the following two defendants today:. Johnathan Wade Thierry, 49, of Lake Charles was sentenced to 46 months in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Theft After Authorities find Jumper Cable and Tapered Wiring in a Vehicle. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 4, 2022, that on Thursday, November 3, 2022, Deputies received information of someone allegedly attempting to steal an automobile from an address in the 500 Block of Highway 90, in Jennings, Louisiana.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10

Unrestrained Louisiana Driver Killed During Police Chase on LA 10. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., an officer from the Ville Platte Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorist reportedly refused to stop, resulting in a chase that resulted in a deadly crash that killed the driver, 41-year-old Gary Macneil Sims of Ville Platte, Louisiana.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 west closed in Lake Charles for major crash

LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median

Head-On Crash on I-10 in Louisiana Claims Life of Texas Driver After Truck Jumped the Median. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 5, 2022, that on November 4, 2022, soon after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA

