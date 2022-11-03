Read full article on original website
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
Rockstar Games Boss Comments on GTA 6 Leaks
The boss in charge of developer Rockstar Games has commented on the massive leak that came about earlier this year involving Grand Theft Auto VI. For those that may have somehow forgotten, a little more than a month ago, Rockstar fell prey to a cyberattack that resulted in dozens of videos featuring early gameplay footage from the next Grand Theft Auto installment being unveiled. And while Rockstar itself has largely remained pretty quiet about the leaked footage since it first became public, the head honcho in charge of the company has now opened up about the matter.
God of War Ragnarok: How Long to Complete the Game
After years of anticipation, God of War Ragnarok is finally set to launch this week across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. If you're someone who is looking to pick up the game for yourself in the coming day, you might be wondering just how long it takes to see through the sequel's story. And while that length depends on your own playstyle, the average completion time should be in the same neighborhood for most.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update, DLC Get Release Dates
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is getting another update soon, and just after that, the game will also get its next DLC pack. The update itself will of course be free and will release on November 9th while the paid DLC will be out the day after on November 10th with a couple of new heroes included in it. Alongside these playable characters will come some additional content like quests, costumes, and more.
Call of Duty Planning "Premium Release" for 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just dropped last month, but Activision is already looking ahead to the future of the franchise. Today the publisher released its third quarter earnings report, in which Activision revealed that it plans to have a "premium release" in the Call of Duty series in 2023. Naturally, no specific details were revealed about the game, or what form it will take, but that should be exciting news for fans of the series!
James Gunn Breaks Silence on Saving Legends of Tomorrow and Releasing the Ayer Cut
It was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the struggling DC Films. Of course, Gunn has already helmed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC, so fans are excited to see what he will do for the company now that he has an even bigger role. Gunn is pretty active on Twitter, so it's no surprise that DC fans are also hitting him up with requests and suggestions about the direction of DC. The director addressed some of the ideas on the site, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Final Trailer With Two New Pokemon Reveals
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has dropped a final trailer ahead of the games' release, showcasing two new Pokemon. The trailer, set to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial" (which will also appear in the new Pokemon games) revealed two strange new Pokemon called "Great Tusks" and "Iron Treads" which both appear to be different forms of Donphan. Likely, each Pokemon relates to the Past vs. Future themes of the new Pokemon games – Great Tusks Donphan clearly looks like a prehistoric Donphan, while Iron Treads Donphan looks to be a futuristic version of the Pokemon. You can see both below:
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Kenner Boba Fett and Arc Commander Colt Figures Unveiled
The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy campaign is now in its fourth week, and the highlights of the latest merch drops include this ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi statue from Kotobukiya, Hasbro's Vintage Collection Arc Commander Colt figure from The Clone Wars animated series (20th anniversary), and a new Vintage Collection Boba Fett which features the original Kenner deco from 1979 on a figure inspired by The Book of Boba Fett. The 3.75-inch Boba Fett figure comes with a blaster accessory while Arc Commander Colt includes several weapons and a helmet.
Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox
Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy In Talk to Direct Star Wars Movie
Marvel's Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct a Star Wars movie. The report claims that Levy has agreed to work with Lucasfilm on a Star Wars film after he completes his duties working with Marvel on Deadpool 3, as well as wrapping up the final episodes of Netflix's Stranger Things, which Levy both directs and executive produces. Obviously, that means the timeline for this Star Wars film's production isn't for a few years down the road – but still, it's a sign of some forward motion from Lucasfilm on the Star Wars movie front.
Dying Light 2 Releases New Update With Patch Notes
Dying Light 2 has released a new update complete with patch notes. Most notably the update -- which is live as of today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- prepares the game for the Bloody Ties DLC that releases later this week on November 10. In addition, it also adds a fan-favorite feature from the first Dying Light game. And of course, it comes with a laundry list of game improvements and fixes.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.61 Released Alongside Patch Notes
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is releasing today via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the new update doesn't add any new content or features, making it fairly insignificant, despite its size. How do we know this? Well, because in addition to releasing the update Polish developer CD Projekt Red has released the patch notes for the update in question.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
God of War Ragnarok: Which Weapon and Skills to Upgrade First
God of War Ragnarok arms Kratos with both the Leviathan Axe and his Blades of Chaos, but which weapon should you focus on upgrading, and which skills should you pick? The latter, the Blades of Chaos, were obtained in God of War (2018), too, but they were picked up way late into the game which meant that players had already invested plenty of time and experience into the Leviathan Axe, so upgrading one or the other wasn't as much of a dilemma. That's not the case in God of War Ragnarok, but after spending plenty of hours with the game, we've got some insights on which weapon is best to start dumping points into.
Star Wars: The Matrix Star Joins The Acolyte
Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix franchise, is coming to the Star Wars universe in The Acolyte. Lucasfilm announced yesterday that it had begun production on The Acolyte, a mystery-thriller set during the twilight years of Star Wars' High Republic era. Along with that announcement, Lucasfilm also confirmed the rest of the cast joining previously announced series lead Amanda Stenberg in the Disney+ show. The list of stars included Moss in an undisclosed role. Audiences know Moss best for playing Trinity in The Matrix movies, which she reprised after a 21 years hiatus in the 2018 sequel The Matrix Resurrections. She also played Jen Hogarth in Marvel's Netflix shows starting with Jessica Jones.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
Tim Burton Comments on Possibility of Working With Johnny Depp Again
Tim Burton commented on the possibility of working with Johnny Depp again. Reuters talked to the director about his former collaborator. Luca Comics and Games Pop Culture Festival was going on over in Italy, and Burton is doing press for Wednesday on Netflix. When it comes to the embroiled star, he said, "If the right thing was around, sure." The defamation case with Amber Heard has been a pop culture flashpoint. Despite coming away with multiple verdicts in his favor, the road ahead for Depp is murky. He's going back to court against his ex-wife shortly and she's appealing the decisions, so it's not like any of this will die down. For Burton, it's not like there's a project that could even house Depp on his to-do list right now. But, you can never really say never in the world of Hollywood. Check out what else he had to say down below.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Renewed for Two More Seasons by Netflix
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has renewed Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. Monster was the controversial look at the life, crimes, and effects of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who has been portrayed in the series by American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, with the series being created by AHS creator, Ryan Murphy. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story broke all kinds of new records for Netflix, and has been a major pop-culture fixation – in both good and bad ways.
