Bucks Driver Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash: Report

Deseree Davis, 33, of Falls Twp., is charged with a felony after police said she fatally struck a pedestrian in Levittown and did not stop to help him. Photo Credit: Mac Bullock

A Bucks County woman is facing a felony charge after police say she struck a pedestrian and did not stop to help him earlier this year.

Authorities were called to the 6900 block of Bristol Pike just after 11 p.m. on April 8, where they discovered the body of 51-year-old Ronald Grishaber of Trenton, New Jersey, the Courier Times reported.

Investigators at the scene found parts of a Cadillac broken on the road, the outlet reported.

Some time later, a family member called police to report that 33-year-old Deseree Davis had hit something on the Pike with her Cadillac, according to LevittownNow.com.

Davis told police she thought she had hit a deer, and had pulled over to find it, but could not see anything and left, the outlet wrote.

Police said they reviewed video of the crash captured by a security camera at a nearby store. In the clip, officials said Davis did not stop "in the direct area of the crash," per the Courier Times.

State court records show Davis was arraigned on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. She's due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15.

