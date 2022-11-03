Police asked the public for help locating two men who are wanted for stealing equipment and tools valued at more than $25,000 from a construction site on Long Island. Two men broke into three storage containers at a construction site located in Ridge on Wading River Hollow Road and stole the items between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 7.

