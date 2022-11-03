Read full article on original website
Driver charged with DWI after woman's legs amputated in crash on Long Island
The family of a 36-year-old woman who lost her legs in a crash on Long Island is speaking out after police say a drunk driver slammed into her.
Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Crash On Sunrise Highway In Southampton
A driver was airlifted to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway. Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Southampton between exits 64 and 65 on the eastbound highway shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, according to New York State Police. Police said the driver was...
Police: Man missing, another hospitalized with hypothermia after canoe trip from Tanner Park
Marine Bureau officers started a search and spotted one of the men on a piece of land out in the water and rescued him.
Plane crash-lands into cemetery, injuring pilot and passenger, New York police say
A twin-engine plane crashed into a Long Island, New York, cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to police. The plane, a Beechcraft Duke, took off from Burlington, Vermont, in the early afternoon and was scheduled to land in Farmingdale, New York, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking site. Toward the end...
Huntington's 75-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street will not return this year due to safety concerns
The tree light will take place at Heckscher Park on Nov. 26 following the Huntington Holiday Parade on Main Street.
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash
Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
Duo Wanted For Stealing $25K In Equipment From Ridge Construction Site
Police asked the public for help locating two men who are wanted for stealing equipment and tools valued at more than $25,000 from a construction site on Long Island. Two men broke into three storage containers at a construction site located in Ridge on Wading River Hollow Road and stole the items between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 7.
18-year-old Ciara Hare killed, 3 others hurt in car crash on Southern State Parkway
OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old Lindenhurst woman was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Long Island on Friday night. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway in Oyster Bay. New York State Police say a 27-year-old man driving a Subaru moved...
Plane crashes into Suffolk County cemetery
A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.
Driver charged in Sunrise Highway wrong-way crash that left 1 dead, 3 injured
Police say his SUV crossed into oncoming traffic early Sunday morning in Massapequa Park and crashed head-on into a Honda Civic.
Intoxicated Man Drove In Eastport With Infant Passenger, Crashed Into Vehicle, Police Say
A 29-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said he drove with a baby in the vehicle while intoxicated and struck another vehicle. Police received a report of a crash in Eastport on Montauk Highway at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.
18-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Southern State Parkway Crash In Oyster Bay
Police are investigating an overnight crash on Long Island that left an 18-year-old dead and two others critically injured. State Police received multiple calls of the crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound just west of exit 32 in the town of Oyster Bay at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Serious Injury Crash on the Sagtikos State Parkway
On November 5, 2022, shortly after 12:30 AM, the State Police responded to multiple calls of a crash on the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway just south of exit S1E, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Daycnee Vanderveer, 36 of Rockville Centre, NY,...
Small airplane crash lands in LI cemetery
A small plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Beech B-60 twin-engine fixed-wing, twin-engine aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Beth Moses Cemetery.
30-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Fatal Coram Crash
Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash that killed a person on Long Island. It happened in Coram around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 on Middle Country Road. According to Suffolk County Police, Derrick Kindle, age 30, of Middle Island, was...
Elderly couple in serious condition after fire engulfs Long Island home
A home on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt caught fire early Friday morning trapping at least two people inside.
Police: 2 men wanted in Ridge construction site break-in
Police say they stole items worth more than $25,000.
Car accident shuts down Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park
Police say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. by the Massapequa Park LIRR Station.
