Suffolk County, NY

48-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hills Crash

Police are investigating a midday crash that left a Long Island resident dead. It happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in West Hills. The victim was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Round Swamp Road when it crossed over the double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a 67-year-old Huntington woman, Suffolk County Police said.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Duo Wanted For Stealing $25K In Equipment From Ridge Construction Site

Police asked the public for help locating two men who are wanted for stealing equipment and tools valued at more than $25,000 from a construction site on Long Island. Two men broke into three storage containers at a construction site located in Ridge on Wading River Hollow Road and stole the items between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 7.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Serious Injury Crash on the Sagtikos State Parkway

On November 5, 2022, shortly after 12:30 AM, the State Police responded to multiple calls of a crash on the southbound Sagtikos State Parkway just south of exit S1E, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Daycnee Vanderveer, 36 of Rockville Centre, NY,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
30-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Fatal Coram Crash

Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a crash that killed a person on Long Island. It happened in Coram around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 on Middle Country Road. According to Suffolk County Police, Derrick Kindle, age 30, of Middle Island, was...
CORAM, NY

