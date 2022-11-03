Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Tim Ryan, JD Vance send final message to Ohio voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the eve of Election Day, both Tim Ryan and JD Vance made campaign stops across Ohio in their final push to encourage voters to make it to the polls. JD Vance had the support of former president Donald Trump at the Dayton International Airport...
myfox28columbus.com
Charges unsealed against gang leader connected with Ohio missionary group kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against several Haitian gang leaders, of which one gang is accused of kidnapping 17 people from an Ohio-based missionary group. Missionaries part of Christian Aid Ministries were abducted on Oct. 16, 2021, shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the...
myfox28columbus.com
Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley face off in Ohio gubernatorial race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine is looking to win a second term as Ohio's governor while Democrat Nan Whaley is trying to become the first woman to be elected as governor. DeWine won his party’s nomination for a second term in office despite angering many conservatives early...
myfox28columbus.com
Push to reform Ohio redistricting process moving forward
Columbus — There is a push to reform Ohio's redistricting process, and it comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly ruled that state congressional and legislative maps unfairly favor republicans. Still, those are the maps being used in the mid-term elections. In 2015 and again in 2018, nearly three-quarters...
myfox28columbus.com
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio sets gubernatorial general election absentee, early-voting record
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters have set a new record for early voting in the statewide gubernatorial general election. Ahead of Election Day, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 1,550,440 Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot or have voted early in person. This date includes all ballots received and processed through 2 p.m. Monday- when early in-person voting came to a close.
myfox28columbus.com
Secretary of State Frank LaRose shares important tips Ohioans should know before voting
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With Election Day just a few days, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reminding voters that there is crucial information they need to know before casting their ballot. LaRose said they've seen big numbers with early voting. "We're seeing incredibly high turnout for early...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio voters to determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters will be voting on two ballot issues that would change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio voters cast ballots early ahead of Tuesday's midterm election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the last day for in-person early voting in Franklin County. Residents had 2 p.m. to vote early in person. Monday is also the deadline to get an absentee postmarked if you're planning to vote by mail. Absentee ballots can be dropped off through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
myfox28columbus.com
Republicans have 'momentum' heading into NY gubernatorial race, ex-Gov claims
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — As new polling continuously suggests New York's gubernatorial seat may belong to a Republican on Tuesday, the last one to make it happen is weighing in on the likelihood. The race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her challenger Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has...
Comments / 0