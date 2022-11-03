Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Child care rules change has critics worried about Kan. kids' safety
TOPEKA — Corinne Carr has about a half dozen seven parents the waiting list to enroll their children in her home day care business. Changes pending with state regulators would let her take in more children, but she’s not headed in that direction. “I don’t feel that it’s...
WWLP
Massachusetts U.S. House 1st District Election
Springfield Democrat Richard Neal is running for re-election this year for an 18th term in Washington.
Democratic early voting trounces GOP in three states — analysts see something "different"
It's unclear whether the "Red Wave" the Republicans have been talking about since early 2022 will eventually materialize, but one thing is certain: Something is happening in early voting and it's helping the Democrats. MSNBC showed numbers in Ohio, Georgia and Wisconsin that prove the enthusiasm of Democrats to get...
One winner of record $2bn US lottery: organizer
A single ticket sold in California scooped an eye-watering $2 billion on Tuesday after a delayed draw in the US lottery. Only one of the millions of tickets sold across the country matched all six numbers in the Powerball draw, California Lottery said.
Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's election would protect access to abortion, when abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The mailer's return address says it is from VMCF Inc., of Lenexa, a Kansas...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 3