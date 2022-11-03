Read full article on original website
BBC
Eaglescliffe robbery: Man jailed for almost five years after 'terrifying' raid
A robber who threatened shop staff with a gun before taking hundreds of pounds has been jailed. Andrew Vaughan went into the One Stop on Station Road, Eaglescliffe, in June with an air pistol, pointing it at one woman's face before turning to another. The 29-year-old was tracked down via...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson
If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Man who was meant to be looking after a nine-week-old boy while the child's mother attended a funeral is jailed after the child ingested cocaine and stopped breathing
A man who was meant to be looking after a nine-week-old baby while the child's mother attended a funeral has been jailed after the child ingested cocaine and stopped breathing. Goe Wheeler, 30, from Blairgowrie in Perthshire, Scotland was jailed for 18 months after the baby was exposed to the...
BBC
Daniel Booth jailed for raping woman found in Portsmouth car park
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a woman in Portsmouth city centre last summer. Daniel Booth, who was 18 when he committed the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after a trial. The now 20-year-old, of Beresford Road, pleaded not guilty to the...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Alan Szelugowski: Teenagers guilty of fatally stabbing friend, 17
Three teenagers who stabbed a former friend 20 times and left him to die alone in a park have been convicted. Alan Szelugowski, 17, died after being knifed in Clowes Park, Salford, in January. One of his attackers, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found...
BBC
Bonfire night: Police and firefighters attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs
Police officers say they were attacked with fireworks, petrol bombs and a Molotov cocktail in a series of violent bonfire night incidents in Scotland. Two officers in Edinburgh were treated in hospital for head injuries after youths threw bricks at their vehicle. In another incident in the capital 100 youths...
BBC
Thurnscoe: Evening bus services cut after stone-throwing attacks
Extra police are being sent to protect buses in villages in South Yorkshire after a spate of stone-throwing attacks led to some services being suspended. Services in Thurnscoe and Goldthorpe had been "significantly impacted" by anti-social behaviour since early October, South Yorkshire Police said. Operator Stagecoach has suspended some evening...
BBC
David Ungi: Fugitive extradited from Spain charged with murder
A man extradited from Spain over the shooting of an 18-year-old in Liverpool seven years ago has been charged with his murder. Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in the Garston area in July 2015. David Ungi, 31, who was arrested in...
BBC
Messingham: Murder charge as police name victim
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a property in North Lincolnshire. Officers were called to a house in Elm Way, Messingham, at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday following reports of concern for a woman's safety. Humberside Police said the victim, named as...
BBC
Spencer Beynon died of neck injury not Taser, inquest hears
An ex-soldier who died after being Tasered by police had a neck injury that caused his death, an inquest has heard. Spencer Beynon, 43, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, died near his home in Maes y Bwlch on 14 June 2016. A pathologist said he found no evidence the use of a...
BBC
Fire crews tackle blaze at shop in Leven
About 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a shop in Leven in Fife. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent 16 vehicles, including two height appliances, to the scene in the town's High Street when the alarm was raised at 02:06. There were no reports of any casualties. Some...
BBC
Cardiff: Cannabis thief attacked with baseball bat - court
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and brick as he tried to steal plants from a Cardiff cannabis factory, a court heard. Carl Davies was at a "weed house" with Tomasz Waga, who died after he was found with multiple injuries in January 2021. Four defendants deny murder...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: fingerprint match on alleged fugitive
A court has heard that all 10 fingerprints taken from a man calling himself Arthur Knight were a match for wanted fugitive Nicholas Rossi. A fingerprint specialist told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that the prints identically matched those included in an Interpol Red Notice for Mr Rossi. The evidence was heard...
BBC
Man admits causing baby daughter's brain damage
A man who admitted putting his baby's life in danger by repeatedly shaking her has been given a community sentence. The four-month-old girl suffered life-changing brain damage as a result of his "momentary loss of control". The father, who is from Stirlingshire but cannot be named for legal reasons, shook...
BBC
Bristol Eccleston House residents talk as pig's head left
Tower block residents in Bristol have expressed safety concerns after a pig's head was left in a nearby alleyway. It happened at Eccleston House, Barton Hill, just a few weeks after six people were hurt in a fire that broke out in the flats. Residents said they have felt uneasy...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack: Firebomber died of asphyxiation, inquest told
A man who threw firebombs at an immigration processing centre in Dover died of asphyxiation, an inquest has been told. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site on 30 October. He was found dead at a nearby petrol station in the driver's...
BBC
Dorking crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with van
A 21-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike crashed with a van. Police said his black Honda motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Caddy collided on Ranmore Common Road in Dorking, Surrey, just before 16:30 GMT on Friday. It happened at a junction with an unnamed gravel track about half a mile...
