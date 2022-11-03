Read full article on original website
World markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Germany's DAX added 0.1% to 15,543.08, while the CAC40 in Paris slipped 0.4% to...
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
NEW YORK (AP) — Election Day brought another tick higher for stocks, as Wall Street braces for the results from the day’s midterm elections and a big update on inflation that’s due later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday, its third straight gain. Trading was tentative through the day, and Wall Street’s benchmark index flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss during the afternoon. Analysts say investors appear to be making bets for Republicans to gain control of at least one house of Congress, which could mean relatively little change for economic policies.
Equilibrium/Sustainability- Beaver dams boost water quality in warming West
Hot and dry conditions in the U.S. West have created a haven for industrious beavers, whose construction skills are helping improve river water quality. Their prolific dam building is benefiting rivers enough to potentially outweigh the destructive impacts of climate-fueled droughts, according to a new study, published in Nature Communications on Tuesday.
Takeaways: Bold proposals and 'net zero' criticism at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Bold proposals to confront climate change were floated—and ignored or rejected. The often bogus “net zero” claims by companies and countries were called out. And the fate of an activist on a water and hunger strike continued to get attention, though the Egyptian government showed no signs of backing down.
