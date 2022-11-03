NEW YORK (AP) — Election Day brought another tick higher for stocks, as Wall Street braces for the results from the day’s midterm elections and a big update on inflation that’s due later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday, its third straight gain. Trading was tentative through the day, and Wall Street’s benchmark index flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss during the afternoon. Analysts say investors appear to be making bets for Republicans to gain control of at least one house of Congress, which could mean relatively little change for economic policies.

