Lawrence, KS

KBI has sent investigation into death of man shot and killed by Lawrence police on to district attorney

By Mackenzie Clark
lawrencekstimes.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

WIBW

Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY

An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
ATCHISON, KS
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS

