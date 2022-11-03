KBI has sent investigation into death of man shot and killed by Lawrence police on to district attorney

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIBW
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase
Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe police chase and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.
KCTV 5
KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
kmmo.com
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
KVOE
Osage County aggravated incest suspect to return to court next year
A status hearing is coming next year for an Osage County man accused of illegal sexual activity. At a hearing earlier this month, Judge Lori Breshears set bond at $50,000 in the case of Lonnie D Reavis. Breshears also set Feb. 2 as the next court date in this case.
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
WIBW
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating an aggravated battery on Saturday afternoon after they were dispatched to a local hospital where an adult male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. According to TPD, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, officers were also dispatched to...
KCTV 5
Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
Suspect's cell phone linked him to scene of woman's killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas City man in a fatal August shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. D'Angelo L. Fisher, 23, faces Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Armed Criminal Action charges. According...
WIBW
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
WIBW
Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
LJWORLD
Lawrence police chief tells department there is no ‘hands off’ policy with homeless; memo spells out issues related to camping, trespassing
Lawrence’s police chief has sent out a department memo making it clear that police officers aren’t expected to have a “hands off” approach with the homeless, and he provided guidelines on when to issue citations or make arrests. The issue has gained new attention as business...
KCTV 5
Relatives grieve the loss of 17-year-old killed during shooting on Halloween in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A community vigil will be held this weekend for 17-year-old Turner High School student Katron Harris who was killed during a shooting on Halloween near S. 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. Katron’s family members say he was a loving and caring...
KCTV 5
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Turner HS student at Halloween party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with multiple felonies in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party that left one person dead and six others injured. Daijon Estell was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, eight counts of...
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
Independence police officer shoots man during disturbance at gas station
Independence police said a man who was shot by an officer at a gas station was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.
