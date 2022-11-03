ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
bassmaster.com

Daily Limit: Trip to beach provides good reminder

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — One can’t visit this island town on the Gulf of Mexico without at least taking a drive on the beach. A midway break allowed such a trip, so with boxed lunch in hand, the quick drive was made. Parking next to the Keepers Pier, a short walk to a picnic table was interrupted by Fawn Berger and the buzz surrounding her.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
