Bishop PD turns over 911 dispatch operations to City of Corpus Christi MetroCom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Chief Edward Day told Norma Gonzalez and other dispatchers that by the end of the month, 911 operations in Bishop will be transitioned over to the Corpus Christi MetroCom. Day added that he's going to pay the city of Corpus Christi $60,000 a...
KIII TV3
How long the gross humid air lasts in Corpus Christi
Onshore flow keeps conditions sticky this week. The Beaver Blood Moon will also bring higher tides to the area.
Annual 'Flags for Heroes' returns with 1,800 flags along Bayfront
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags were lined up along the bayfront for the annual "Flags for Heroes." The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent their weekend putting up 1,800 flags along Ocean Drive. A dedication ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church on November 7...
'It's been quite challenging to hire people': Coastal Bend law agencies in need of dispatch workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A number of South Texas law enforcement agencies are either looking to hire dispatchers -- or are trying to figure out ways to keep the ones they have. 3NEWS spoke with several departments about their 911 dispatches, who they said deserve more pay and recognition...
West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
'Voices of South Texas' returns to the Old Bayview Cemetary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History came to life at the Old Bayview Cemetary for the annual 'Voices of South Texas' event. The historical fun was filled with opportunities to learn about the history of South Texas. The event included self-guided tours, live folk music and a demonstration of a frontier battalion.
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
'It was everything': Corpus Christi native speaks about filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters Nov. 11 and it will be one Corpus Christi native's big screen debut. Neal Tyagi, a Ray High School graduate, did underwater stunt work in the movie. "What an opportunity it was...
bassmaster.com
Daily Limit: Trip to beach provides good reminder
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — One can’t visit this island town on the Gulf of Mexico without at least taking a drive on the beach. A midway break allowed such a trip, so with boxed lunch in hand, the quick drive was made. Parking next to the Keepers Pier, a short walk to a picnic table was interrupted by Fawn Berger and the buzz surrounding her.
Portion of Airline Rd. to close for repairs for next two weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heads up, drivers!. A portion of Airline, from Vincent Dr. to Hidden Oaks, will be closed for the next two weeks for water line repairs. The roadway will be closed Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., until repairs are complete. The center turn...
Zachary Kolda Elementary celebrates Veterans Day, recent Purple Star Campus Designation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Zachary Kolda Elementary School celebrated their 10-year anniversary, Veterans Day, the recent Purple Star Designation and new military partnerships. The Purple Star Designation is given to schools that show their support and commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected families. 3NEWS spoke with Pat Kolda,...
'Tis the season to give back! 'Day of Giving' returns to Coastal Bend Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It happens only one day a year, but its impact will be felt by 54 local organizations all year long. Tracy Ramirez from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation joined us live to explain everything you need to know about the annual "Coastal Bend Day of Giving" fundraising event.
Flour Bluff, south side drivers concerned over broken windshields
Several drivers on Corpus Christi’s southside claimed bullets were responsible for their broken car windows and windshields.
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
Day of Giving to support South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mission Statement of the South Texas Council Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The South Texas Council is the premier...
Day of Giving: Amistad Community Health Center hopes to expand their reach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center is hoping to expand their reach with donations from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving. The non-profit offers full-service care for both adults and children, as well as dental and mental healthcare. "We're here for everybody. We serve for the...
Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron. Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash. 3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However,...
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
On Your Mind: Veterans groups discuss the mental health resources available for South Texas vets
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Later this week, our nation will recognize Veterans Day; a time to reflect and show our support and gratitude to the heroes among us as well as those who've gone before us. For those heroes who made it back home, and who are now here...
Bethune daycare helps continue mission rearing little ones through donations during Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 78+ years, Mary McLeod Bethune Early Child Development Nursery, Inc. has provided a high quality child development program that is affordable and dependable for low income parents who are working and/or pursuing higher education. In the Coastal Bend, Bethune has led the way as...
