Effective: 2022-11-07 02:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations for the valleys between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting to 35 mph. * WHERE...Spokane Valley, Grand Coulee, Downtown Spokane, Worley, Dobson Pass, Fernwood, Mullan, Wilbur, Cheney, Fairfield, Lookout Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Creston, Kellogg, Wallace, Post Falls, St. Maries, Pinehurst, Rockford, Hayden, Osburn, Davenport, Coeur d`Alene, and Airway Heights. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Timing of snow along with the arrival of much colder temperatures will result in a slick Monday morning and evening commute.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO