Kate Moss, Margot Robbie & More Stars Who Delivered Showstopping Looks at the WSJ Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards

Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Katie Holmes Sparkled in Her Most Daring & Sheer Dress Ever at the CFDA Fashion Awards
It’s no secret that Katie Holmes loves to play around with her style, but it’s seeming like 2022 is unleashing a whole new, bolder side of her that we can’t get over. On Nov 7, stars from all over gathered at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan to be a part of the esteemed CFDA Fashion Awards this year.
Martha Stewart, Christina Ricci, & More of the Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
One of the biggest evenings in fashion occurred on the night of Nov 7, reminding everyone that impeccable style and daring fashion are still alive and well in Hollywood. Occurring at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, stars from all over arrived in their best threads for the esteemed CFDA Fashion Awards. And we’re not exaggerating in the slightest when we say that stars brought their sartorial A-game to the CFDA red carpet.
Kim Kardashian, Sandra Oh, & More Stars in Showstopping Looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala This Year
While people usually expect the most dazzling, glittering ensembles at the Oscars or Met Gala, this year’s LACMA Art + Film Gala was definitely home to some of the most daring red carpet looks we’ve seen all year. On Nov 5, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s...
Michelle Williams Proved She's the Queen of Redefining Black Dresses in Dazzling Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance
Michelle Williams knows how to rock a red carpet in the most chic and elegant way. Just weeks after giving birth to her third child, the 42-year-old actress made her first public appearance at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday Night. Williams was there to support The Fablemans, a film directed by Steven Spielberg about his family’s legacy. She kept it simple with a black gown that draped off her shoulders, nipped at her waist, and showed off her gorgeous curves. There was a high-cut slit in the center of the skirt that also flaunted her toned legs. She...
Andy Cohen Is a Proud Dad Showing off His Hair Skills With Baby Lucy
Babies aren’t known for their patience — or ability to sit still — so even getting them dressed is an accomplishment. But Andy Cohen recently went one step further and did his 6-month-old daughter Lucy’s hair, and she is just too cute for words! In a new Instagram video, the Watch What Happens Live host shared his latest accomplishment: putting Lucy’s hair in a ponytail. “I’m feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo,” he says in the video, referencing the style that looks just like the little girl from The Flinstones. “It’s so easy to do, and it’s fashion!” “With the bow? It’s...
Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
King Charles Reportedly ‘Regrets’ This Infamously Painful Moment From Princess Diana's Funeral
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that King Charles III is on the throne, he’s had time to reflect on his life as a prince and some of the choices that he’s made. There’s one particular moment in his sons’ lives that is likely to be revisited once Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is released in January 2023: Princess Diana’s funeral. Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III told Us Weekly that he believes Charles’s decision to have Harry and Prince William join...
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family. It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In...
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Liam’s Worst Nightmare and Thomas’ Wildest Dream Could Be About to Collide
For one of the guys, reality is going to bite. The Bold and the Beautiful is cranking up the heat on its unusual Liam/Hope/Thomas triangle this week. Though Douglas’ dad used to skeeve out Hope, she now finds him hot. (Mmkay.) And, unaware that his scheming sank her mother’s marriage, she believes that he’s a changed man. (Mmkay.) And while common sense would tell her to keep her distance, she comes perilously close to Thomas — close enough to kiss?
Dangerous Liaisons Stars Alice Englert & Nicholas Denton Have Crazy Chemistry On & Off-Screen
Between 1988’s Dangerous Liaisons with Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer and 1999’s Cruel Intentions starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, we’ve all probably already seen at least one big screen interpretation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.” Though that may be true, Starz‘s newest TV show out on Nov 6, similarly titled Dangerous Liaisons, promises a spin on the classic 18th Century revolutionary novel.
Jennifer Aniston & Jennifer Garner Have Sworn By This $2 Cleansing Product Since High School for Their Healthy Glow
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With Jennifer Aniston, we have been itching to get all the secrets to her fountain of youth skincare routine. We’ve already discovered her go-to facial mist, facial mask, and even lip mask — but we may have found her holy grail of holy grails. It may shock you, but it’s a soap bar. The star told Forbes, per Insider, in 2015 that her skincare routine is “actually quite simple — and it’s been pretty much the same routine for a long...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
43 Kate Middleton Royal Fashion Moments That Stopped Us in Our Tracks
When you picture the royals, the first thing that can come to mind is their dazzling style. From extravagant gowns to expensive jewelry — or in Princess Diana’s case, her impeccable streetwear style — the royals always come dressed for success from head to toe. And after many Diana-less years, there was one royal in particular who made us fall back in love with Palace fashion: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.
Rebel Wilson Is a New Mom — & Her Shocking Birth Announcement Is Taking the Internet by Storm
This Monday, we got some shocking news no one expected: Rebel Wilson welcomed a daughter this past week! On Nov 7, the Pitch Perfect star shared a photo that truly rocked the internet, taking everyone by surprise. Wilson uploaded the heartwarming photo with the caption, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly...
Lily-Rose Depp Was the Definition of Bewitching in This Tiny Chanel Ensemble That Shows Off Her Mile-Long Legs & Toned Midriff
Vanessa Paradis’ daughter Lily-Rose Depp is reminding everyone why she’s a Chanel ambassador, rocking this sexy and enchanting look for everyone to swoon over! On Nov 4, Depp wowed everyone in this jaw-dropping gray ensemble at the CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 Collection show in Miami at Faena Beach. No one could take their eyes off of the supermodel and actress’ confident look. See the photos below: For the elite Chanel show, Depp arrived in a matching gray Chanel ensemble of a crop gray tank top and mini-skirt. She paired the tiny outfit with a silver belly chain on her midriff, which ended up...
Brooke Shields’ 16-Year-Old Daughter Grier Henchy Looks All Grown Up & Glamorous at Festive Red Carpet Appearance
Brooke Shields and her youngest daughter, Grier Henchy, made a festive appearance at the premiere of Spirited in New York City on Monday. The mother-daughter duo glammed it up with holiday colors as the 16-year-old now stands about an inch taller than Shields. The 57-year-old actress wore a sparkly red...
Paris Jackson Looks So Captivating & In Her Element As She Sings Her Heart Out On Stage
Paris Jackson is back and better than ever, taking everyone’s breath away with her powerful performance on stage. On Nov 5, Jackson shared an enchanting video of herself performing on stage to the song “No Rain” by Blind Melon, with the entire audience (including us) captivated by her performance. She posted it with the caption, “by @davettashane.” In the video, we see Jackson getting into the music, singing along to the soulful song as the colors change with her. She’s dancing around to the song, showing off her impressive vocals (and even screaming at one point!) It truly looked like a transcendent...
Melissa Claire Egan’s Young & Restless Storyline Leads to a Moving Moment the Last Place She Could’ve Expected It
Please be aware that this story covers a potentially sensitive topic for some readers. While many people may think of soaps as a medium known for telling sometimes wild stories of love, betrayal and corporate intrigue, what non-daytime lovers fail to realize is how great the shows are at tackling real, human stories. That’s what The Young and the Restless is doing right now with Chelsea’s battle with anxiety, depression and suicide.
Cher Declares ‘Love Doesn’t Know Math’ in Fiery Defense of 40-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards
Cher is 76 years old and utterly fabulous, so why should she be criticized for dating a man 40 years younger than her? Men have been dating younger women for ages — and rarely without anyone batting an eyelash — so she’s here to tell you, leave her alone.
Rihanna Hilariously Dished on One of the 'Weirdest' Parts of Becoming a Mother
There are some rather weird things that happen when a woman becomes a mother, like postpartum hair loss and getting used to the new shape of post-baby boobs. But for Rihanna, one of the very weirdest things she’s experienced since giving birth to her son in May has nothing to do with him — rather, it has to do with her own mother. In an interview with E! News, correspondent Justin Sylvester asked the new mom, “I feel like when people have kids, they turn into their parents — have you caught yourself turning into your parents yet?” With wide eyes and...
