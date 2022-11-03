Read full article on original website
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing toddler in Kentucky. The alert was issued for one-year-old Johnny Kirk, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the cancellation Saturday morning. Johnny was believed to...
Tracking a winter storm headed to KOTA Territory
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A significant winter storm is headed our way, affecting us Wednesday night and Thursday. Snow will develop in Wyoming late Wednesday, and will spread into western South Dakota Thursday. Areas of heavy snow and blowing snow will create difficult travel conditions Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for areas along and north of I-90. At this time, that’s where it appears the heaviest snow will fall.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
South Dakota Freedom Scholarship helps students fill the gaps when paying for higher education
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Freedom Scholarship is helping students of all economic backgrounds in the Mount Rushmore state access higher education. “The Freedom Scholarship is the first public/private partnership for a need-based scholarship in South Dakota,” said Dana Dykhouse, CEO of First Premier Bank in Sioux Falls. “We are aiming to build the workforce here in our state. You need to be a South Dakota resident to qualify and seek a baccalaureate degree from one of the participating universities, graduate in 5 years or less and maintain a 2.0 GPA and there’s a work requirement. Fall 2022 is our first year granting these scholarships and $5 million was available. The universities awarded roughly 1,276 scholarships to students all over South Dakota. Scholarships ranged between $1,500 and $5,000. In October we held a press conference in Sioux Falls where we shared some students’ stories and announced First PREMIER and PREMIER Bankcard gave another $50 million to the scholarship endowment. We would love to have other businesses and donors join us.”
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
