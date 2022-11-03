Upstate police chief retires

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A police chief retired from the Town of Honea Path Police Department.

According to the city, Officer Shawn Boseman announced his retirement Thursday after serving 27 years.

Mayor Christopher Burton said that the acting chief would be Barry New who has many years of experience.

The Town of Honea Path will begin the process of interviewing candidates for the position of police chief according to the mayor.

