Chester County, PA

8 Suspects Stole More Than $1K In Shoes, Say Police In Chesco

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
A group of eight adults stole more than $1,000 worth of shoes from a Chester County store this week, authorities say. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

According to state police, the group entered the Famous Footwear store on Baltimore Pike in East Marlborough Township at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, and made off with $1,279 in merchandise.

Investigators are asking for the public's aid in identifying all eight suspects.

Suspect number one is described as a black man wearing all-black clothes with a black beanie.

Suspect number two is said to be a white woman wearing blue pants with a blue sweatshirt and a yellow bag.

Suspect number three is described as a black man with a black beard wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and blue shoes.

Suspect number four is said to be a black woman in a black sweatshirt with blue pants and cheetah-print Crocs.

Suspect number five is described as a black woman wearing black pants with black shoes and carrying a black bag.

Suspect number six is said to be a white woman in a purple coat with a red, long-sleeve flannel shirt, a blue undershirt, blue pants, and white sneakers. Police added that she may walk with a limp.

Suspect number seven is described as a black man in a black shirt with black pants. He was seen pushing a black and yellow baby stroller, police said.

To submit a tip, call Trooper Kizis of Avondale Station at 610-268-2022, or call or anonymously at 1-800-472-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online at the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website.

resident's_ghost
5d ago

those human weeds which threaten the blooming of the finest flowers of American civilization…

Carol Schmidt
5d ago

check facebook marketplace. there looks to be alot of new shoes on it

Howard Young
4d ago

harsher penalties bigger fines and or longer sentences especially for repeat offenders.

