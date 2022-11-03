8 Suspects Stole More Than $1K In Shoes, Say Police In Chesco

A group of eight adults stole more than $1,000 worth of shoes from a Chester County store this week, authorities say. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A group of eight adults stole more than $1,000 worth of shoes from a Chester County store this week, authorities say.

According to state police, the group entered the Famous Footwear store on Baltimore Pike in East Marlborough Township at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, and made off with $1,279 in merchandise.

Investigators are asking for the public's aid in identifying all eight suspects.

Suspect number one is described as a black man wearing all-black clothes with a black beanie.

Suspect number two is said to be a white woman wearing blue pants with a blue sweatshirt and a yellow bag.

Suspect number three is described as a black man with a black beard wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and blue shoes.

Suspect number four is said to be a black woman in a black sweatshirt with blue pants and cheetah-print Crocs.

Suspect number five is described as a black woman wearing black pants with black shoes and carrying a black bag.

Suspect number six is said to be a white woman in a purple coat with a red, long-sleeve flannel shirt, a blue undershirt, blue pants, and white sneakers. Police added that she may walk with a limp.

Suspect number seven is described as a black man in a black shirt with black pants. He was seen pushing a black and yellow baby stroller, police said.

To submit a tip, call Trooper Kizis of Avondale Station at 610-268-2022, or call or anonymously at 1-800-472-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online at the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website.

