wspa.com

Church of the Covenant HOLIDAY BAZAAR

What if we told you that you can get your holiday shopping done in one place and help others. We are joined by the ladies from the Church of the Covenant in Spartanburg to talk about their Holiday Bazaar.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

7Weather Forecast

Sounds of honor and admiration echoed throughout Fluor Field as residents of the Upstate paid tribute to their hometown veterans. More gloomy weather Sunday with sunshine returning by Tuesday. Body found along Cherokee Co. road. A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Mauldin wins 1st volleyball state title

The Mauldin Mavericks volleyball team defeated Lexington in the 5A State Championship game Saturday night at Dreher High School. The Mauldin Mavericks volleyball team defeated Lexington in the 5A State Championship game Saturday night at Dreher High School. Pet of the Week: Darla. Veterans talk local resources that can help...
MAULDIN, SC
gsabizwire.com

Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
ROCK HILL, SC
wspa.com

Monday Forecast: Nov. 7

Candidates are bringing their A game in these last 24 hours before Election Day and Spartanburg County Elections director Adam Hammons says it’s just as important for voters to know what they need to do. Governor McMaster makes final stops on the campaign …. Governor McMaster makes final stops...
SPARTANBURG, SC
iheart.com

$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County

(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville officers find missing teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
GREENVILLE, SC

