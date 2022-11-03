Read full article on original website
5 hospital, health system CIO moves
The following are five hospitals and health systems who have recently appointed new CIOs or have CIOs with new, additional positions:. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health named Daniel Barchi senior executive vice president and CIO. Tifton, Ga.-based Southwell health system has appointed James "Jamey" Pennington CIO. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center selected...
Highly successful CEO-CFO duos for 7 health systems
The relationship between health system CEOs and CFOs can make or break an organization's success. Visionary CEOs and pragmatic CFOs work together to make the health system's strategy a reality. The last two years have presented unique challenges to top C-suite executives to lead through the pandemic, and now they're focused on building a solid foundation for future growth.
6 recent CEO, CFO resignations from hospitals, health systems
Here are six hospital and health system CEO and CFO resignations, including those mutually agreed upon, that occurred or were announced since Oct. 1:. 1. Michael La Coste is no longer CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems. Mr. La Coste left the role after assuming it less than four months ago.
10 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. BayCare Health System in Clearwater, Fla.,. a CMO of population health and...
NCH partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to bring orthopedics expertise to southwest Florida
Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System is partnering with New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery to bring improved care for patients in the area. The collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery, consistently ranked the best orthopedics group both nationwide, will allow local patients to have access to what NCH calls "leading-edge orthopedic care," according to a Nov. 4 news release from NCH.
Kansas health center goes live with Epic
Emporia, Kan.-based CareArc has gone live with an Epic EHR system. The health network was able to go live through a partnership with Health Choice Network. During the implementation process, HCN worked with both Epic and CareArc to provide project management, interface analysts and development support, according to a Nov. 7 CareArc news release.
States with the most rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure
Ten states have at least seven rural hospitals that are at immediate risk of closure, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure were losing money on patient services prior to the pandemic and did not have sufficient sources of other funds to cover those losses, according to the report. Their losses are likely to increase in the future due to higher costs. These hospitals also have more debts than assets, or their net assets could offset their losses for at most two to three years, according to the report, which reflects data that is current as of October.
Why more physicians are unionizing
While labor actions during the pandemic have more often involved nurses and other healthcare professionals, physicians are increasingly involved in union activities, including votes to unionize. There are various factors underlying the trend. Physicians are seeking greater investments by hospitals in working conditions, staffing and other resources needed to provide...
HCA Healthcare chooses Meditech Expanse for EHR
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has chosen Meditech as its preferred EHR provider. Under the partnership, HCA will complete a large-scale deployment of Meditech's Expanse platform, according to a Nov. 8 press release from Meditech. With the Expanse platform, HCA Healthcare clinicians will have access to a mobile user interface personalized...
Walgreens' VillageMD completes $8.9B deal to combine with Summit Health
Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, has aquired physician practice group Summit Health in a transaction worth roughly $8.9 billion. The deal combines Village Practice Management with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, according to a Nov. 7 press release from...
Walgreens CEO calls Summit Health deal 'transformational': 5 key moves behind it
VillageMD, the primary care disruptor controlled by Walgreens Boots Alliance, is set to acquire physician practice group Summit Health in a $8.9 billion transaction, which in turn will give Walgreens one of the biggest stakes in the combined company. Under the agreement, Walgreens Boots Alliance, which has a 63 percent...
Jefferson Health president departing for Highmark Health
Bruce Meyer, MD, president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia and senior executive vice president of Thomas Jefferson University, has accepted a new role with Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health overseeing payer-provider strategy. Dr. Meyer will serve as executive vice president and Western Pennsylvania market president for Highmark Health, which operates health insurance...
UPMC partners with physician to offer cancer services in Croatia
Pittsburgh-based UPMC is partnering with Dragan Primorac, MD, PhD, a physician and professor in Croatia, to open the first of many cancer centers in the country. The center is expected to offer stereotactic radiosurgery, image-guided radiation therapy and intensity-modulated radiation therapy, as well as medical oncology and screening, according to a release shared with Becker's.
6 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell, Tenn.) 2. Newman Memorial Hospital (Shattuck, Okla.) 3. Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland (Tenn.) 4....
$21M verdict levied against physicians, nurse after undiagnosed disease led to infant's death
A jury awarded a woman $21 million in a verdict against two physicians and a nurse practitioner at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Ala., seven years after her son died from an undiagnosed bowel disease, al.com reported Nov. 6. On Nov. 4, 2015, Lakeisha Oliver gave birth to Jaquarius Smith, who...
Monument Health awarded 2022 ECRI Safety Excellence Award
Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health received the 2022 "Safety Excellence Award" from nonprofit patient safety organization ECRI. Monument Health was able to increase its near-miss reporting by 334 percent thanks to its improved culture of safety and reporting system, according to the ECRI Nov. 7 press release. "We applaud Monument...
3 hospitals mulling rural emergency hospital conversions
CMS recently announced the final rule for the emergency rural hospital designation, which is set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The rural emergency hospital designation aims to curb rural hospital closures by offering them a chance to close infrequently used inpatient beds and focus on providing outpatient and emergency department services.
Oregon grapples with discharge delays: 'Hospitals are not hotels'
Oregon hospitals are grappling with a significant number of patients who are medically ready to leave the hospital but unable to because there are no open beds to place them in at appropriate post-acute care facilities, The Oregonian reported. As of Nov. 6, upward of 1 in 5 Oregon hospital...
2 New York hospitals pick interim COO
Scott Bonderoff has been named interim COO of two Upper Allegheny Health System hospitals: Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, The Bradford Era reported Nov. 7. Mr. Bonderoff has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, according to the newspaper. He most recently served Cooperstown, N.Y.-based...
