ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesvirginian.com

William Zack Kelso

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 1 p.m. at the Canaan Baptist Church, Appomattox, VA and he will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kelso can be viewed on Friday, November 11, 2022, 12 noon until 6 p.m. at the Bruce and Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox, VA.
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox's Madison Stratton wins big at Pennsylvania livestock shows

Madison Stratton, of Appomattox, won four prizes at the 2022 Keystone International Livestock Exposition (KILE) Roll of Victory and Junior Angus Show, Oct. 7-9 in Harrisburg, Pa. Two for Grand Champion Cow-Calf Pair. Reserve Grand Champion Bred-and-Owned Female. Reserve Grand Champion Bull. There’s more to this in the current issue...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say a woman was shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries Monday night. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman. Two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle were...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatality in Botetourt County accident

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
visitfarmville.com

An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway

From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
FARMVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

As The Page Turns by Jamerson Library

We welcome the cooler nights and colorful days of November! November comes from the Latin word novem, “nine,” because this had been the ninth month in the early Roman calendar; although it’s our 11th month, in the modern calendar, the name never got changed. November’s stone is the yellow topaz, and the flower is the chrysanthemum. A few of the holidays and observances are: Adopt a Senior Pet Month, Aviation History Month, Banana Pudding Lovers Month, Manatee Awareness Month, National Peanut Butter Lovers Month, Dear Santa Letter Week (Nov. 7-13), National Cider Week (Nov. 13-20), Jell-O Day (Nov. 5), Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11), National Peanut Butter Fudge Day (Nov. 20), Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24), and Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29).
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Bond hearing delayed for Staunton man

The Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy will remain in custody, at least for the weekend. A bond hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was continued until Monday afternoon, according to online records. Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two taken to hospital after Bedford crash

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning crash in the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road. The Bedford Fire Department was called around 4:12 a.m. Saturday with a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries. Crews were told there was one person who had been confirmed ejected and the other trapped in the vehicle.
BEDFORD, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff

A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges. Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy