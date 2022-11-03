ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Makes Her Own Version of Pottery Barn Christmas Candle From Dollar Store

By Shawna Davis
 5 days ago

And it is just as cute!

It’s no secret — we love a good dupe, especially when the real thing has a hefty price tag, but we’re able to create our own dupe for a fraction of the cost. Some our favorite dupes typically come from home décor stores like Anthropologie , West Elm and Urban Outfitters just to name a few.

Another one of our favorite home décor stores is Pottery Barn. While we love a lot of their merchandise, the price tag on some of their items can be quite expensive, so when we come across a Pattern Barn dupe, we know it’s going to be good! And TikTok content creator and DIYer Whitney of @whiskeyandwhit delivered big time with this latest Pottery Barn candle dupe!

We have to admit, the Pottery Barn candles are cute, however, the price tag isn’t. These candles price ranges from $69-$89, so rather than pay that price tag, Whitney trekked it to the Dollar Tree and grabbed a few of LED pillar candles and started the DIY project by applying 2-inch painter’s tape in a diagonal pattern around the outside of the candle before applying a thin coat of Mod Podge. Next, she applied fine red glitter that she purchased from Walmart and sprinkled it onto the areas with Mod Podge and went through that process one more time after it died to really make the red glitter pop before cleaning up any excess glitter with a wet paper towel. To complete the DIY, she sealed the entire candle by spraying it with Polycrylic.

The candles came out so cute and are a perfect dupe to the Pottery Barn candles ! We especially love that she mentioned she can probably make 50 of these candle dupes for less than the pottery barn price of one!

