New Jersey State

Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible. The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant. Think...
NEW JERSEY STATE
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List

It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
First monkeypox-related death reported in New Jersey

TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts

Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!. The items are from various categories like toys, beauty...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trenton, NJ
