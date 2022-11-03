Read full article on original website
15 spots in NJ offering free Veteran’s day food and drinks Nov. 11
So many of us will see a military person in uniform, and thank them for their service. But Veterans Day is more than that. It’s a day where we honor those who have served our country and have been willing to fight for our American way of life. There...
Danger at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home – State keeps it open
A new report details incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park. State inspectors issued a finding of "immediate jeopardy," which means a threat to the lives of residents receiving care at the facility. Among the incidents cited in a 300-page report:. A patient who...
Great NJ restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner
With families scattered around the country or the globe, managing a Thanksgiving dinner with the family all together is sometimes impossible. The cost of travel either by car, train or air this year, plus the usual traveling hassles may make having the big turkey dinner at a nice restaurant. Think...
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
My fondest NJ memories of the Windmill, as new owners take over
Saturday night I sat at dinner with a few friends, discussing the restaurants that we thought were best in New Jersey. Sushi spots, pizza, places, ethnic foods, etc. But when it came to hotdogs, everyone agreed on one spot. The Windmill. I was so surprised because I was in a...
Three New Jersey Italian Restaurants You Can’t Miss In 2023
It has been an amazing culinary year in New Jersey. We have had some great restaurants to choose from all over the state, and as we prepare for an even better year in 2023, we offer you the three New Jersey Italian restaurants you can't miss in the upcoming year.
These New Jersey cities are two of the oldest in America
We often take for granted that we live in a historic state with some of the earliest settlements in the country. When you go out west, you'll find a lot less history. It's amazing that we don't speak Dutch, with a lot of our earliest towns and cities being founded by Dutch traders.
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
You’re from New Jersey If You Understand The Many Meanings of These Two Words
Who knew that a simple two-word, 7-letter phrase could mean so many things? New Jersey knows! It can express, concern, friendliness, annoyance, forgiveness, and even love. One of the tell-tale signs that you're from New Jersey, is if you're fluent in these two words that have so many meanings. Yep,...
Former Kmart building to house indoor go-kart track in N.J.
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin.
NJ phone services company pays $100M over ‘junk fees’ allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home-phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under terms of the deal,...
Thanksgiving Pizza, perfect for the kids table. Where to get it in NJ
So I had this idea one night while on New Jersey 101.5 of a Thanksgiving pizza. I thought there are "gobbler" sandwiches made of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, etc. So why not try it on a pizza? Little did I know someone in Marlboro actually did. Enter Todd Hulbert who...
First monkeypox-related death reported in New Jersey
TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
Watch the ‘beaver moon’ lunar eclipse in NJ
If you're someone who pays close attention to the moon, you may notice something a little different this Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last full lunar eclipse until the spring of 2025 will appear in the early morning and is being called the “beaver moon.”. This moon will appear a...
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Trendy NJ store picks its hot holiday gifts
Showcase, the trendy retailer with six stores in New Jersey that are already open or are opening soon has put out its list of trendy holiday gifts. Believe it or not, all the items on the list are available at Showcase!. The items are from various categories like toys, beauty...
Need to visit the MVC in NJ? Better try next week
If you need to go to a Motor Vehicle agency office in New Jersey, you may want to plan for next week. MVC agencies will be closed for two state holidays days this week: Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov.11. Nov. 8 is Election Day. Nov. 11 is Veterans' Day.
