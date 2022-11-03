Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive ResearchThe LanternColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Reynoldsburg Bakery Nears Reopening; Easton Adds Steakhouse
The Reynoldsburg bakery Le Vieux Lyon is set to reopen in a new, larger location at 1792 Brice Road. The bakery, which has been renamed Le Vieux Lyon French Bakery & Market, will hold its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. At Le Vieux Lyon, baker Manira Camara sells a rotating menu of pastries such as croissants, Danishes, canelés, eclairs and fruit tarts as well as baguettes, croque monsieur and much more. The new location will feature a selection of French market items as well as expanded dine-in seating, offering customers a salon de thé (teahouse) experience.
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
lara-mom.com
The Water Lantern Festival still wowed in its new location
We loved the Water Lantern Festival in its original, downtown Columbus riverfront location. The sight of thousands of glowing water lanterns floating down the Scioto river was beyond magical, as we shared in our 2019 review. But then the whole world ground to a halt. In 2020, all large gatherings...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Alicia and Jon Orlando
March 12, 2022 | Most of us return from a week of business travel ready to put our feet up and relax in peace in our home. When Jon Orlando dropped his briefcase at the door in December 2013, he instead ended up hanging out with his roommate, Doug, and several of his friends, one of whom was Alicia Huber. She wondered how they hadn’t yet met, given the webs of their friend group, but the delayed meeting didn’t prove to be a barrier.
'It's devasting': Neighbor reacts after 2-year-old drowns in northwest Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors are sharing their condolences with the family who lost a 2-year-old son in an accidental drowning Sunday afternoon near Island Club Apartments in northwest Columbus. Just after 3 p.m., Columbus police say officers responded to a call of a drowning of a young toddler. Neighbors...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger, Kitchen United MIX to open 3 locations inside Ohio stores
Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. has partnered again with Kitchen United MIX, this time in its home state. The hybrid shopping-dining experience will be available for the first time at three Mix Food Hall locations inside Kroger stores in the Columbus, Ohio, area this fall, ghost kitchen company Kitchen United announced last week.
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
WSYX ABC6
Tips to make the perfect gravy this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thanksgiving is almost here and finding the perfect gravy recipe can be a struggle. Chef Michael Wilson from The Keep Restaurant at Hotel Leveque joins Good Day Columbus with tips to make the perfect gravy. The Keep will serve a thanksgiving buffet November 25th from...
WinterFest coming back to Columbus' Bicentennial Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus' fifth annual WinterFest will kick off the holiday season downtown this December with live music, seasonal craft beers and local food trucks. The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department announced that the event in Bicentennial Park will take place Saturday, Dec. 3. “This family-friendly event is...
‘A tale of two states:’ Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows. A majority of Ohio experienced population losses from 2000 to 2020, according to the Greater Ohio Policy Center’s new report, “Ohio + Columbus: A […]
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Ohio
The Buckeye State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
cwcolumbus.com
Hocking Hills kicks off the giving season with new Holiday Treasure Hunt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Hocking Hills Holiday Treasure Hunt kicked off this week and it is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses while getting your holiday shopping done. “So many people are moving away from giving mass-produce of gifts and instead giving locally made presents and gifts...
Dublin startup lands $200M credit line to invest in Airbnb properties – including treehouses
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Dublin startup selling stakes as low as $1,000 for its AI-guided real estate investments has secured a $200 million credit line to speed up purchases of Airbnb vacation rentals – and development of a treehouse resort. ReAlpha Tech Corp. relaunched its $75 million equity campaign in September after […]
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
cwcolumbus.com
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homes
Cafe side with window bubbles on the wall that cats can climb into. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar at 5568 N. High St. opened in August with the goal of helping cats find their forever homes.
The playoff path Ohio State football and Michigan don’t want is becoming more possible
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the same weekend two College Football Playoff mainstays tumbled out of contention, did Ohio State football’s back door option open a little wider?. The selection committee may reveal the answer tonight when the updated pairings are revealed. They placed Ohio State No. 2 last week behind Tennessee. The Volunteers lost on the road to the team that will move up to No. 1: Defending national champion Georgia.
Columbus Zoo Executive Receives Prestigious Award
The outstanding work done with care of animals at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has resulted in the receipt of an award for one of its leaders. Dr. Jan Ramer, Senior Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation at the Zoo and also at The Wilds, was recently awarded the prestigious Emil Dolansek Award, the Zoo announced on social media. The Award recognized her contributions to the conservation, care, and understanding of zoo and free-ranging wildlife.
