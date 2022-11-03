India and Pakistan have advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa crashed out in a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. Victory in Adelaide would have secured the Proteas’ place in the final four regardless of other results, but they fell short of their 159 target on a sluggish pitch. That left Pakistan and Bangladesh to compete for a semi-final spot in the day’s second game at the same venue.

2 DAYS AGO