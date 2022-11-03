ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

India and Pakistan into T20 World Cup semis as Netherlands stun South Africa

India and Pakistan have advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa crashed out in a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. Victory in Adelaide would have secured the Proteas’ place in the final four regardless of other results, but they fell short of their 159 target on a sluggish pitch. That left Pakistan and Bangladesh to compete for a semi-final spot in the day’s second game at the same venue.
Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin may have been one of the key bowlers for India in the T20 World Cup, but his economical bowling hasn’t impressed the legendary Kapil Dev. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said he wasn’t convinced with R Ashwin’s form because at times the tweaker has tried to hide his face despite taking […] The post Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record

Social media went into overdrive after Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in India’s last Group 2 game on Sunday. It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an […] The post Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends

On Sunday, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their last group game in Adelaide. However, the Green Army faced flak following their victory over the Bangla Tigers. The criticism of the Men in Green came after their social media team posted a video of […] The post Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
