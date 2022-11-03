Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'Greatest mistake of the tournament': Ian Healy questions costly Mitchell Starc decision in T20 World Cup
Australian great Ian Healy has questioned the decision to omit Mitchell Starc from the T20 World Cup clash with Afghanistan, with the defending champions bundled out of the tournament. Following an early loss to New Zealand and a washout against England, the Aussies needed to overcome a significant net run-rate...
SkySports
India to play England in T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe in Melbourne to top Group 2
India will play England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after thrashing Zimbabwe by 71 runs in Melbourne to win Group 2. Rohit Sharma's side were already certain of a place in the last four after South Africa's surprising 13-run defeat to Netherlands at Adelaide Oval in Sunday's first fixture.
India and Pakistan into T20 World Cup semis as Netherlands stun South Africa
India and Pakistan have advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa crashed out in a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. Victory in Adelaide would have secured the Proteas’ place in the final four regardless of other results, but they fell short of their 159 target on a sluggish pitch. That left Pakistan and Bangladesh to compete for a semi-final spot in the day’s second game at the same venue.
Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin may have been one of the key bowlers for India in the T20 World Cup, but his economical bowling hasn’t impressed the legendary Kapil Dev. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said he wasn’t convinced with R Ashwin’s form because at times the tweaker has tried to hide his face despite taking […] The post Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record
Social media went into overdrive after Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in India’s last Group 2 game on Sunday. It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an […] The post Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: New Zealand, Pakistan, India and England prepare to feature in heavyweight semi-final line-up
After three weeks of thrilling cricket, the 2022 men's T20 World Cup has reached the semi-final stage, with a pair of intriguing match-ups set to play out ahead of Sunday's showpiece finale. While the presence of the host nation in the latter stages of a tournament is always likely to...
Sporting News
Australia announce Test, ODI squads for upcoming series against West Indies and England
Australia have announced their squads for upcoming Test and ODI series, with no real surprises included in the mix. Following an early exit from the T20 World Cup, the Aussies will now turn their attention to the longer formats of the game when they take on England and West Indies on home soil.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends
On Sunday, Pakistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by five wickets in their last group game in Adelaide. However, the Green Army faced flak following their victory over the Bangla Tigers. The criticism of the Men in Green came after their social media team posted a video of […] The post Babar Azam’s dressing room video angers Pakistan legends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
Australia World Cup squad: Socceroos coach Graham Arnold explains players picked and excluded for Qatar 2022
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold has revealed his 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with some notable players making the cut and others left out. Australia only qualified for the tournament via the playoffs and have been drawn in a group alongside reigning champions France. Arnold developed a...
Sporting News
Socceroos World Cup squad snubs: Tom Rogic, Trent Sainsbury among star Australia players left out
The Socceroos squad for World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been named with coach Graham Arnold making plenty of controversial selections. Australia's 26-man list for the tournament features the likes of Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy, Hibs winger Martin Boyle and F.C. Copenhagen goalkeeper Mat Ryan. In addition to the seasoned...
