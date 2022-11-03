ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Arrest Made In 1966 West Springfield Homicide Of 10-Year-Old Betty Lou Zukowski

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvVRJ_0ixYdLvG00
Donald Mars (right) has been charged with the first-degree murder of Betty Lou Zukowski (right) from 1966 Photo Credit: Hampden County District Attorney's Office

Authorities in Western Massachusetts have announced an arrest in connection with a 1966 homicide of a 10-year-old girl.

Donald Mars, age 73, of Bedford, was charged in connection with the death of Betty Lou Zukowski on Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports.

Betty Lou left her Chicopee home around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 1966 after getting a call from one of her friends. Later that night, Betty Lou's parents Stanley and Mildred Zukowski reported her missing after she did not come home.

Betty Lou's body was found beaten and covered in mud in the Westfield River next to Robinson State Park in West Springfield four days later, the office reports. She was buried on June 2, 1966, which would have been her 11th birthday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the young girl's cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries to her head, a skull fracture and terminal drowning, the DA's Office reports.

A week after her death, authorities released a composite sketch of who they believed was the last person to see Betty Lou in the mid-evening hours of May 26.

While the sketch circulated throughout local media and lead to several tips, investigators never identified Betty Lou's assailant and the case went cold. The case was later revived when investigators got new information that linked Mars to Betty Lou's murder.

As the investigation progressed, a grand jury returned their indictment to charge Mars with the first-degree murder of Betty Lou. He is being held without bail with his next scheduled court date set for May 1, 2023, the office reports.

“Sadly, Betty Lou’s parents are deceased and will not see Donald Mars answer for what we allege he did to their daughter," Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said.

"While this investigation will not bring Betty Lou back to her family, or grant her the opportunity to grow into a healthy adult that she and every child deserves, it is for them and for Betty Lou that we embark upon this journey of seeking justice."

Gulluni also praised the tireless efforts of all the investigators from Chicopee, West Springfield and Massachusetts State Police who helped bring Mars to justice.

“I cannot promise that we can solve every case, but I can and do promise that we will make every possible effort, and never forget," he said.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 12

lisa marie
4d ago

he was around 17/18 yrs old when it happened. I wonder if she wasn't his only victim ?

Reply
8
Patriot1776
4d ago

Well... What the heck was the new evidence?? Did I miss it in the article??

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Overnight Shooting In Western Mass: Police

A man has died in an overnight shooting in one Western Massachusetts city, authorities said.Police responded for of ShotSpotter alert in the the 0-100 block of Walden Street in Springfield around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Ryan Walsh, public information officer for Springfield Police, said …
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From CT

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old boy from Connecticut who has been missing for days. Aiden Cavanagh left his New Haven County home in the town of Guilford on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a report from the Guilford Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Police said Aiden...
GUILFORD, CT
NECN

Police Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old in Worcester

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Sean Leblanc-Peterson was last seen in the Lincoln Village area, Worcester police said. He is described as 6'1 tall and approximately 230 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white t shirt, blue camouflage sweatpants,...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
BURLINGTON, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
400K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy