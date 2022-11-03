ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Albany building demolished after large piece falls

Work was underway Friday to demolish a building on North Pearl Street in Albany. The building is at 222 North Pearl, between Wilson Street and Livingston Avenue. That’s the site of a former police precinct. People living near the area told NewsChannel 13 they were not aware of what...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man arrested, accused of stealing car

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Friday in the village of Green Island. Celzon Vinson, 23, faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car. On Friday, November 4, the Green Island Police Department received a call from someone claiming their car was stolen. Police say the caller was following the […]
GREEN ISLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany

The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district

Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
GUILDERLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train

HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
RHINEBECK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy