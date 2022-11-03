Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Related
Troy man convicted after Montgomery County police pursuit
A Troy man has been convicted on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County.
After Assaulting GF, Albany Man Tried To Distract Cops With Bogus Shooting Call, Police Say
A 30-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then trying to throw police off his trail by calling 911 to report a phony shooting, authorities said. Albany Police were called at around 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with reports of a domestic altercation...
'An Egregious Betrayal Of Trust': Albany Teacher Admits To Hiding Camera In Staff Bathroom
A New York middle school teacher is facing years in prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside of a staff bathroom. Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance Friday, Nov. 4, in Albany County court. Prosecutors said...
ACSO: Illegal gun found after Albany traffic stop
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly hid an illegal gun in his glove box.
Hudson Falls police arrest man for alleged thefts
Hudson Falls police arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 25 on November 4. Edwards was allegedly involved in multiple thefts.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
Amsterdam woman arrested, accused of selling drugs
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Friday. Marisol Pietri-Santiago, 46, was under investigation for six months for allegedly selling drugs in Amsterdam.
Albany woman gets 16 months for COVID relief fraud
An Albany woman will spend nearly a year-and-a-half in prison after she applied for and was awarded 32 government-backed loans meant for businesses struggling with the financial effects of the COVID pandemic.
WNYT
Albany building demolished after large piece falls
Work was underway Friday to demolish a building on North Pearl Street in Albany. The building is at 222 North Pearl, between Wilson Street and Livingston Avenue. That’s the site of a former police precinct. People living near the area told NewsChannel 13 they were not aware of what...
Troy man arrested, accused of stealing car
GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Friday in the village of Green Island. Celzon Vinson, 23, faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car. On Friday, November 4, the Green Island Police Department received a call from someone claiming their car was stolen. Police say the caller was following the […]
Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany
The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
wamc.org
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen faces challenge from attorney Michael Phillips
Republican Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen is running for re-election after eight years in the position. Her Democratic challenger, Michael Phillips, says he brings private sector experience to the table, and also accuses the incumbent DA of losing her grip on the office. WAMC interviewed both candidates this week.
wamc.org
Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district
Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
Kelsie Cote, accused of killing grandmother on Halloween, held without bail
A Western Massachusetts woman charged in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother on Halloween night was arraigned on murder charges in Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday and ordered to be held without the right to bail. Kelsie Cote, 26-year-old North Adams woman, was arraigned on charges of...
Green Island man allegedly pops tire as hate crime
A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of slashing an African American man's tires after making racist comments to the victim and his family.
Schenectady County names Grand Marshal of parade
Schenectady County and Schenectady City have announced this year's Grand Marshal who will kick off the 53 Annual Holiday Parade o November 19. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, Madelyn Thorne, will lead the parade.
Police: Johnstown traffic stop nets 10 grams of cocaine
A Johnstown man has been cited to court after he was pulled over, and a search of his car turned up cocaine, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train
HYDE PARK – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak train at about 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, a railroad spokeswoman said. Amtrak train 238 was traveling from Albany to New York City when an individual was trespassing on the track and came in contact with the train south of Rhinebeck, the official told Mid-Hudson News.
New York middle school teacher pleads guilty to installing camera in faculty bathroom
A New York middle school teacher pleaded guilty Friday to installing a secret camera in a staff restroom earlier this year, prosecutors said. Patrick Morgan, 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance, the Albany Times Union reported. The plea satisfies all 22 counts against him, according to the newspaper.
Saratoga police arrest suspect in 2021 Rite Aid robbery
Saratoga Springs police arrested Eric J. Mcintosh, 32 of South Glens Falls on November 3. Mcintosh was allegedly involved in a robbery in June 2021.
Comments / 0