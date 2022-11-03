Read full article on original website
Harv Sprafka Promotes Knoxville through Local Business Spotlight
Former Knoxville mayor Harv Sprafka is pointing out that Knoxville has a lot more to offer than meets the eye. Sprakfka started Local Business Spotlight to show people what the community has to offer. The Local Business Spotlight can be found on Facebook at How Can We Help Knoxville?. Sprafka...
Election Day is Tomorrow
The election is tomorrow with polls open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. ID is required to participate. The last day to vote by absentee ballot at the Auditor’s Office is Monday, November 7th. If returning an absentee ballot by mail, the absentee ballots must be postmarked no later...
Virginia Wheeldon
Funeral Services for Virginia Wheeldon, age 83 of Pleasantville, will be held Wednesday, November 9th at 11:00am at the Mason Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hartford Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Warren County Genealogical Society, Box 151 Indianola, IA 50125, the Iowa Genealogical Society, 628 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309 or Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Knoxville City Council
The Knoxville City Council met Monday. On the agenda was a public hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the VA District – Phase 1 Improvements Project. The council discussed approving a resolution on contract, bonds, and certificate of insurance for the VA...
Kerstmarkt to Return December 1st through 3rd
A highlight of the holiday season in Pella is returning after its debut in 2021. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the Kerstmarkt Dutch Christmas Market is returning December 1st through the 3rd on the Molengracht. She says after its warm reception last winter, there will be expansion of the vendors available and food trucks along East 1st Street as part of the celebration.
Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show
It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Highway 65/69 Inside Lanes Maintenance Today
The City of Indianola will be performing median maintenance on Highway 65/69 throughout the day today, which will possibly cause delays. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the maintenance will cause the inside lanes to be closed, and the city urges caution and patience to all commuters during the construction time. The work is weather-dependent, so is subject to change if necessary. The inside lanes will be closed on Tuesday from 6am to 4pm.
Indianola Performing Median Maintenance on 65/69 Tomorrow
The City of Indianola will be performing median maintenance on Highway 65/69 tomorrow, which will close the inside lanes and possibly cause delays. The maintenance will cause the inside lanes to be closed, and the city urges caution and patience to all commuters during the construction time. The work is weather-dependent, so is subject to change if necessary. The inside lanes will be closed on Tuesday from 6am to 4pm.
Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show
Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
Joyce Thompson
Funeral services for Joyce Thompson, of Pella, will be held on Wednesday, November 9 at 11 am at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the funeral, beginning at 10 am. Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
City of Indianola Downtown Square Sidewalk Care Recommendations
With the cold weather and precipitation of winter almost here and the downtown square fully open, the City of Indianola wants to remind residents on or near the downtown Indianola square to take special care of the new sidewalks. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News the city wants to remind all property/business owners of their responsibility to care for sidewalks adjacent to your buildings, including any repair/reconstruction that may be necessary that does not arise from the fault of the contractor.
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
Pella High School Band Craft and Vendor Show Coming Saturday
Those looking to start holiday shopping can do so while supporting Iowa’s premiere marching band. The Marching Dutch are hosting the annual Pella High School Band Parent Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pella High Gymnasium. There will be more than 100 craft and service vendors on site. All proceeds benefit the Marching Dutch Uniform Account.
Election Day Has Arrived
Today is election day as America goes to the polls. In statewide races, in the Senate race Democratic candidate Admiral Michael Franken is challenging Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley. In the first district race for the House of Representatives, Christina Bohannan, a Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Running for...
Longtime Iowa firefighter retires after health scare
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa firefighter is hanging up his helmet for the last time. "I was on the fire department a little over 33 years," Mike Craff said. Craff's long career as an Ottumwa firefighter has come to an end. Your thoughts turn to family, especially when you...
Contested Races on Ballot Today for Marion County Voters
There will be key contested races for many voters in Marion County to consider during today’s general election. Incumbent State Senator Ken Rozenboom is running for the new open seat in Senate District 14 against Democrat Tyler Stewart, a teacher from Newton. Find an interview with both facing off about the issues most important in the Iowa Legislature at here.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, November 8th at 9 a.m. The board will discuss Marion County employee salary adjustments. A complete list is available in the Human Resource Office. Also on the agenda are Board of Supervisor updates.
Warren County Supervisors Meet in Work Session Today
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will discuss Greenfield Plaza Storm Sewer Improvements, hold discussions regarding a transfer of jurisdiction along US 65/69 north of Indianola, website ADA compliance, space, maintenance, trees, and a door replacement at the County Administration Building. The work session begins at 9am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
Indianola City Council to Consider Fireworks Ordinance
The Indianola City Council meets in regular and a study session Monday. The council will first meet in a study session, receiving the Veteran’s Memorial Aquatic Center Annual Report, the Indianola Public Library’s Annual Report, and discuss the Indianola downtown square. After the study session concludes, the council...
