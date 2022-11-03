With the cold weather and precipitation of winter almost here and the downtown square fully open, the City of Indianola wants to remind residents on or near the downtown Indianola square to take special care of the new sidewalks. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News the city wants to remind all property/business owners of their responsibility to care for sidewalks adjacent to your buildings, including any repair/reconstruction that may be necessary that does not arise from the fault of the contractor.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO