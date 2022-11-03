Read full article on original website
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
goodmorningwilton.com
“My Son Was A Person First” — A Mother’s Story of Addiction, Grief, Stigma, Forgiveness and Hope
The following story was contributed by Mary Beth Young, as told to Julie Andersen. Young, who owns The Pilates Advantage in Wilton, is holding a fundraiser for Laurel House in honor of her son Colin, who died of an overdose in 2021. She is sharing their story to raise awareness and remove the stigma around addiction and overdose. Information about the event can be found at the end of this story.
Bobcat spotted on porch in Monson
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat on their porch on Friday in Monson.
westernmassnews.com
Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
New TJ Maxx Opens At Woodbury Plaza Shopping Center
A brand-new TJ Maxx has opened its doors at a Long Island shopping center. The store had its grand opening at the newly-renovated Woodbury Plaza shopping center on Sunday, Oct. 30, Breslin Realty announced. The 24,000-square-foot store, located at 401 South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview, replaced Bed Bath &...
cbia.com
Small Business Showcase: RJ Julia Booksellers
30-40 Who are your customers?. We have customers of all ages, from all parts of the country, and even out of the country. Most of these customers are readers, or are buying for readers, but we have fun and fabulous non-book items too!. What makes your company unique?. Constantly putting...
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
New Britain Herald
Teenager from Newington missing
NEWINGTON – A 14-year-old has gone missing from Newington. State police early Friday issued a Silver Alert for Layssla Sena, who has been missing since Thursday. The girl has been described as white/Hispanic, standing 5 foot, 7 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, white jean shorts and white sneakers.
Bobcat spotted in Springfield backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard in on Saturday in Sixteen Acres.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in Brooklyn, Conn.
One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Brooklyn, Connecticut, on Monday. State police said 26-year-old Andrew Baker, of Dayville, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 around 4:55 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound crossed over the double yellow line and hit him head-on.
River otters seen in Watershops Pond in Springfield
A pair of river otters were seen in the Watershops Pond last week in Springfield.
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
sheltonherald.com
George Ryan, longtime Shelton auto dealer, 'treated everyone like family'
SHELTON — George Ryan, founder of Curtiss Ryan Honda, is being remembered for his dedication to his family, the region’s business community and the City of Shelton, which he called home for decades. Ryan, who moved to Venice, Fla., after 60 years living in Shelton, died Oct. 2.
81-year-old man alive after being dragged by van for 3 blocks
Police say an elderly Connecticut man is lucky to be alive after he was struck by a van and dragged for three blocks, apparently unbeknownst to the driver.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help
15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
UPDATE: Agawam police identified 8-year-old girl
The Agawam Police department is seeking help identifying a found 8-year-old girl.
'It’s a crisis' | Several pedestrians hit and killed within a week
CONNECTICUT, USA — Several people have been hit and killed within the past week across Connecticut. Most recently, a person was killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven Friday night. An 81-year-old was struck and dragged 300 feet in Ansonia around the same time. That victim was taken to...
1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
