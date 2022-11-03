ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, CT

goodmorningwilton.com

“My Son Was A Person First” — A Mother’s Story of Addiction, Grief, Stigma, Forgiveness and Hope

The following story was contributed by Mary Beth Young, as told to Julie Andersen. Young, who owns The Pilates Advantage in Wilton, is holding a fundraiser for Laurel House in honor of her son Colin, who died of an overdose in 2021. She is sharing their story to raise awareness and remove the stigma around addiction and overdose. Information about the event can be found at the end of this story.
WILTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

New TJ Maxx Opens At Woodbury Plaza Shopping Center

A brand-new TJ Maxx has opened its doors at a Long Island shopping center. The store had its grand opening at the newly-renovated Woodbury Plaza shopping center on Sunday, Oct. 30, Breslin Realty announced. The 24,000-square-foot store, located at 401 South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview, replaced Bed Bath &...
WOODBURY, CT
cbia.com

Small Business Showcase: RJ Julia Booksellers

30-40 Who are your customers?. We have customers of all ages, from all parts of the country, and even out of the country. Most of these customers are readers, or are buying for readers, but we have fun and fabulous non-book items too!. What makes your company unique?. Constantly putting...
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Teenager from Newington missing

NEWINGTON – A 14-year-old has gone missing from Newington. State police early Friday issued a Silver Alert for Layssla Sena, who has been missing since Thursday. The girl has been described as white/Hispanic, standing 5 foot, 7 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, white jean shorts and white sneakers.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in Brooklyn, Conn.

One person has died and two others are seriously injured after a head-on crash in Brooklyn, Connecticut, on Monday. State police said 26-year-old Andrew Baker, of Dayville, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 around 4:55 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound crossed over the double yellow line and hit him head-on.
BROOKLYN, CT
WTNH

6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT

