The following story was contributed by Mary Beth Young, as told to Julie Andersen. Young, who owns The Pilates Advantage in Wilton, is holding a fundraiser for Laurel House in honor of her son Colin, who died of an overdose in 2021. She is sharing their story to raise awareness and remove the stigma around addiction and overdose. Information about the event can be found at the end of this story.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO