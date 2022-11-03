ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Man sentenced to 7-10 years for Nov. 2021 murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man charged with the November 2021 murder of Miles Crawford, 33, was sentenced to a total of seven to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter. Deshawn Larde was arrested at his home on Feb. 9, 2022, and was charged...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted on Wednesday for stabbing and killing her boyfriend. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City orders Mobile gas station to close for ten days after violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has granted the City of Toledo a temporary restraining order to padlock a local gas station for ten days. City leaders said the Mobile gas station on North Detroit and Central avenue is a public nuisance. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. The owners of the gas station were served papers on Friday ordering it to stop operating. One citizen who wanted to remain anonymous told 13abc that she refuses to stop there while driving by.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man indicted in previously unsolved 2021 double homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with a firearm Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina. Walker and Molina were killed in a double homicide on July 24, 2021 at the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Victim’s name released for fatal fire at Perrysburg Twp. apartments

LIME CITY — The victim in the structure fire at the Titleist Club Apartments in Perrysburg Township was 47-year-old Justin Dotson. The male victim was the single fatality in the fire last Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Jennewine, Sobecki face-off for Lucas County Commissioner

TOLEDO, Ohio — With four days left until election day candidates Lisa Sobecki and John Jennewine are looking to be the next Lucas County commissioner. The winner will join current commissioners and Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Pete Gerken, both Democrats for a four-year term. Sobecki has served eight years...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo public transportation offers free rides to Election Day polls

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple public transportation companies will be offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day Tuesday. Rides will be available through Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, TARTA's paratransit service, TARTA's Call-A-Ride service and Toledo Area Jobs with Justice. “We see giving people a voice in who...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

