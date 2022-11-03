Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man sentenced to 7-10 years for Nov. 2021 murder
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man charged with the November 2021 murder of Miles Crawford, 33, was sentenced to a total of seven to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter. Deshawn Larde was arrested at his home on Feb. 9, 2022, and was charged...
13abc.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting, warrants issued for suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who was injured in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Toledo died on Saturday, according to the Lucas County Coroner. Mark Wysinger, 32, of Toledo succumbed to his injuries and died at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on Nov. 5 at 12:29 p.m.
13abc.com
Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted on Wednesday for stabbing and killing her boyfriend. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
52-year-old shot in south Toledo, hospitalized early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 28, 2022. Toledo police responded to a report of a person shot early Saturday at the Norwich apartment complex in south Toledo. According to a police report, crews arrived at the apartment...
fox2detroit.com
72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be. Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation. "We just want answers," said...
13abc.com
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
13abc.com
City orders Mobile gas station to close for ten days after violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has granted the City of Toledo a temporary restraining order to padlock a local gas station for ten days. City leaders said the Mobile gas station on North Detroit and Central avenue is a public nuisance. Court documents claim the business has been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests. The owners of the gas station were served papers on Friday ordering it to stop operating. One citizen who wanted to remain anonymous told 13abc that she refuses to stop there while driving by.
13abc.com
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m. One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments. Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting. If you have any information about...
Man indicted in previously unsolved 2021 double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with a firearm Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina. Walker and Molina were killed in a double homicide on July 24, 2021 at the...
Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street. The home belonging to Sir Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now. Sir Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Lives Matter of Greater...
sent-trib.com
Victim’s name released for fatal fire at Perrysburg Twp. apartments
LIME CITY — The victim in the structure fire at the Titleist Club Apartments in Perrysburg Township was 47-year-old Justin Dotson. The male victim was the single fatality in the fire last Thursday night. The cause of death has not been released. The victim was taken to the Lucas County coroner for an autopsy and identification.
Jennewine, Sobecki face-off for Lucas County Commissioner
TOLEDO, Ohio — With four days left until election day candidates Lisa Sobecki and John Jennewine are looking to be the next Lucas County commissioner. The winner will join current commissioners and Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Pete Gerken, both Democrats for a four-year term. Sobecki has served eight years...
TPD releases body, dash cam video of officers hitting, arresting suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department released body and dash cam footage of an Oct. 24 incident in which two officers repeatedly hit 27-year-old Quantrell Thomas after he was pulled over. The officers in the video, Noah Bauer and Dylan James, pulled Thomas over for a broken tail...
Jake & Cooper's Bark Park to be announced Thursday in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — A new dog park will celebrate its grand opening in the spring of 2023 in Oregon. Jake & Cooper's Bark Park will be officially announced at 3 p.m. Thursday at 2960 Pickle Rd., the entrance to the Eastern Community YMCA. The new park sits on 2.3...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
Toledo public transportation offers free rides to Election Day polls
TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple public transportation companies will be offering free rides to polling locations on Election Day Tuesday. Rides will be available through Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, TARTA's paratransit service, TARTA's Call-A-Ride service and Toledo Area Jobs with Justice. “We see giving people a voice in who...
Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
Police say you should not approach the animal.
Toledo Fire and Rescue offers free smoke alarms to prevent fatal home fires
TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters across northwest Ohio are making access to fire safety devices, like smoke detectors, a top priority. For years they have been using the time change in the spring and fall to remind people about the importance having working smoke alarms. The National Fire Protection Association...
