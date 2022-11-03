ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

A Newton County Highway is dedicated to a fallen hero

RACINE, Mo. — After 14 years, a Newton County Highway has been dedicated to a local fallen hero. A section of Route 43 is now known as the “Firefighter Tyler H. Casey Memorial Highway.”. For about seven miles, the dedicated section of 43 goes from Highway U, just...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification

STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
STOCKTON, MO
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
NEOSHO, MO

