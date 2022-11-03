Read full article on original website
Pickup and dump truck collide on Route EE north of New Hampton,
Two trucks collided on Monday afternoon near New Hampton injuring one of the drivers. One of the trucks also caught fire. Seventy-nine-year-old Gary Stevens of New Hampton was taken by an ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries. The other driver, 22-year-old Briacin Gebhards of Tarkio, wasn’t hurt.
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Three injured in crash west of Gallatin
Three men sustained injuries in an accident involving two pickup trucks two miles west of Gallatin the night of November 4th. The driver of one of the trucks was later arrested. The Highway Patrol reports the passenger of one of the pickups, 40 year old Jacob Wait of Independence, had...
Jamesport teenager injured on Highway 6 when brakes fail on pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport teen sustained moderate injuries when the brakes failed in the pickup truck she drove, and the vehicle overturned near Gallatin the afternoon of November 4th. An ambulance took the 16 year old girl to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup traveled west on...
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Chillicothe Police recover stolen truck, two suspects arrested
The Chillicothe Police Department arrested two individuals November 4th in reference to a truck reported as stolen being seen in the 900 block of Washington Street. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel reports the man and woman were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. They also had active Harrison County warrants for their arrest. They were taken to Harrison County while formal charges are pursued in Livingston County.
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory
Following repairs to a water main break, the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. Affected are rural water customers on Route Z south of Highway 6, including Sunridge, Timber, and Thrush Roads between Highway Z and Dakota Lane; also Valmer, Vernon, Vista, Walker, and Water Roads and Dogwood Drive.
No Injuries In Hotel Fire
Patrol arrests Trenton man on DWI and resisting arrest allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Grundy County the evening of November 4th on multiple allegations. Twenty-seven year old Oscar Santa Maria was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 54-year-old Steven Frank Vankerckvoorde, of Norwalk, on November 5th for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Vankerckvoorde was transported to the Union County Jail where he was later released on $1,000 cash or surety bond. Creston Police also cited 51-year-old Jennifer Lynne...
Voters in the Green Hills Region will decide on these local issues and offices today
There are a handful of local races and issues to be voted upon today in the Green Hills counties. Polls are open until 7 o’clock tonight. For Grundy county, there’s no change in the eight polling locations. Six Republican candidates filed for individual offices in Grundy county. Five...
Wright Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center asking residents to assist with creating red scarves
In preparation for National Heart Month, February 2023, Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, in collaboration with the Saint Luke’s Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center, is asking area residents to help create red scarves to be distributed at various locations throughout both hospitals.
Ridgeway woman injured in Highway 136 crash
Trenton police arrest two, one facing drug charges, the other DWI and resisting arrest
Two defendants arrested recently on separate charges are to appear today (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarred Kelsall of rural Trenton has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and with unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia on September 10th. The bond is $15,000 cash.
Newtown-Harris School District awarded nearly $17,000 grant for walk-in freezer
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and Food and Nutrition Services, received an additional appropriation of funding for $877,089 for equipment assistance to eligible Local Education Agencies participating in the National School Lunch Program for FY 2022. DESE and FNS announced that the Newtown-Harris R-III school district received...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Comfort Inn and Suites
A fire Saturday morning at Comfort Inn and Suites in Chillicothe was contained to one room, although there was smoke and water damage to a hallway and several other rooms. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter said a sprinkler system extinguished the blaze after a maintenance crew in the hotel attempted to use a fire extinguisher but were not successful.
Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Ceremony to be held Thursday, November 17 in Chillicothe
The 8th Annual Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6 pm, at Silver Moon Plaza. Ornaments will be placed on the tree before the event and all names will be read aloud at the ceremony. If you would like your loved one memorialized on this year’s tree, call Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071 or email [email protected] for more information.
Both vehicles demolished in Saturday crash that injures three
Residents of Kirksville and Meadville were hurt Saturday night in Meadville in the collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle at Highways 139 and 136 in Meadville. The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Jaidrian Kasey of Meadville, was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate...
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes embankment
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Brooke J. Magee, 28, Ridgeway, was westbound on U.S. 136 one mile west of Bethany. The SUV traveled off the road...
Fire destroys camper in Spickard
Fire on Sunday morning in Spickard destroyed a camper at 105 Jefferson Street with the cause being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. Firefighter Melody Chapman with the Spickard Rural Fire Protection District said the camper was outside a former shop used for storage. The owner was listed as Mike Miller of Spickard.
